Singaporeans saving more, owing less as pandemic wears on

After a year of pandemic-induced money struggles, Singaporeans are beginning to see a ray of hope about their financial affairs, says the third instalment of an annual survey by OCBC Bank.

Though not quite back at pre-pandemic 2019 levels, Singaporeans are saving more, owing less, and showing more optimism about the future. They are also investing more while moderating their expectations of retirement life.

They are not alone in this. Worldwide, the coming together of generous government payouts, bullish stock markets and lockdowns has racked up higher savings rates and frenzied investment trading.

OCBC's Financial Wellness Index 2021, conducted online over a month from mid-August, polled 2,051 working adults in 24 areas such as saving and spending habits, managing of debts, investments and retirement planning.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and its drag on the economy has made many of us more aware of our financial situations," said the bank's Singapore head of wealth management, Ms Tan Siew Lee.

In contrast, one year ago, more Singaporeans were finding themselves in debt.

The report recapped: Three in four were not on track to reaching their ideal retirement savings; more were speculating excessively, borrowing money from friends and family, and spending beyond their means.

This year, more young adults and women are investing as well.

Young investors are also bypassing professional advice, choosing to rely more on their own research and judgment.

"There is also Fomo - fear of missing out - like my friends are all doing it. Why am I not?" said Ms Tan.

Mr Ang Yu Ze, 21, who helped manage a friend's father's portfolio before entering university, said: "The pandemic really presents us young and retail investors with huge opportunities to not only learn, but also grow our wealth from a young age.

"Most people have the misconception that young retail investors are reckless. Instead, I believe that we, Generation Z, are primed to understand the intricacies of technological advancements in cryptospace or new innovations that older investors may not appreciate."

The motivation to make their money grow starts even before these youth enter the workforce.

"My sole goal is to grow my personal wealth aggressively," said full-time national serviceman Edmond Chew, 20. "I am a far more aggressive investor than my dad."

Despite all the haste to make more money, said the survey, young adults' aspirations are rather universal: Retire more comfortably, get richer and spend on people they love more generously.

His ultimate goal, said Mr Chew, is to live on passive income which allows more freedom on job choices. Asked what he would do when he has all that money, he said: "It would be nice for me to contribute to my parents' retirement."