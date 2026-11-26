The Republic’s response comes after the US Trade Representative proposed tariffs of up to 20% on Singapore and 13 other trading partners.

SINGAPORE – Singapore has expressed disappointment over proposed US tariffs, stating that the United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) probe has failed to consider the unique structure of the Republic’s open, trade-reliant economy.

“Singapore disagrees with the USTR’s findings and we are very disappointed with the proposed actions against Singapore,” said the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) in a Nov 26 statement.

The response comes after the USTR proposed on Nov 25 to impose tariffs of up to 20% on Singapore and 13 other trading partners under Section 301, accusing them of producing more goods than they would under normal, market-oriented conditions.

The duties could take effect in early 2027, though USTR Jamieson Greer offered to consider lowering the proposed rate to 10% if Singapore reaches an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with Washington.

METI said Singapore “will continue to engage the USTR constructively, including to urge the USTR to reconsider its proposed actions on Singapore and to explore ways to reduce the tariff”.

The USTR also issued a 168-page investigation report listing and explaining US concerns that follow the investigation the agency started in March.

According to the USTR’s investigation report on Singapore’s industrial policies, the specific acts, policies and practices related to structural excess capacity and production include the Singapore Manufacturing 2030 plan and the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan; as well as financial support to the manufacturing sector and firms in the electronics and semiconductors, health and petrochemicals industries.

The report also cited the “encouragement of or failure to address foreign direct investments from non-market economies (NMEs), particularly China, which permits further development of structural excess capacity and production, and encouragement of or failure to address imports from NMEs, which enables Chinese firms to offload excess production”.

METI said: “The USTR’s findings do not take into account the structure of Singapore’s economy.

“Singapore’s global trade surplus is a reflection of our outward- and market-oriented economy, as well as our status as a trusted business and trading hub.”



As a small country with limited resources, Singapore’s priority is to ensure that markets operate efficiently, and that the economy remains competitive globally, it said.



“Singapore’s economic policies do not protect our domestic market or subsidise manufacturing for export. Our free trade agreements seek to lower barriers to trade and investments, and are fully compliant with World Trade Organization rules,” it added.



METI said the US-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (USSFTA) is an example of how trade with the Republic has worked for the US.



Under the USSFTA, Singapore levies no tariffs on US exports to Singapore, and the US has committed to levying no tariffs on imports from Singapore.



Since the USSFTA was signed, the US has enjoyed a consistent trade surplus with Singapore for more than 20 years.

In 2024, the US’ overall trade surplus with the Republic amounted to US$27 billion (S$34.8 billion). In 2025, this trade surplus with Singapore grew to US$33 billion.



However, the USTR report states: “Although Singapore has run a sizeable bilateral goods trade deficit with the United States for nearly all of the past decade, this does not outweigh the negative effects of Singapore’s outsized manufacturing sector and comparatively low consumption.”

METI said the ministry engaged the agency actively throughout the USTR investigation, and thoroughly addressed its queries and concerns.

It added that it will submit further comments during the upcoming public consultation period in January to address the issues raised in the report.