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Non-oil domestic exports are now expected to grow by 30% to 32% in 2026, up from an earlier forecast of 14% to 16%, Enterprise Singapore said on Nov 24.

SINGAPORE - Singapore has more than doubled its forecast for key export growth in 2026, following a record third-quarter performance fuelled by booming demand for artificial intelligence, but expects the pace for 2027 to moderate.

Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) are now expected to grow by 30% to 32% in 2026, up from an earlier forecast of 14% to 16%, Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) said on Nov 24.

The upgrade reflects a record surge in the first three quarters of 2026, driven primarily by AI-related growth in electronics and specialised machinery, with additional support from the lumpy exports of structures of ships and boats.

The fourth quarter is expected to remain supported by AI-related demand.

Growth is expected to moderate to between 5% and 7% in 2027, coming off a high base in 2026.

Downside risks include a sharper-than-expected correction in AI-related demand and prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

NODX expanded 45.8% in the third quarter, extending the 27.4% growth in the previous quarter, driven by electronics shipments, which surged 117% after 88.1% growth in the previous quarter.

Growth in electronic shipments was led by a 313.7% jump in disk media products, while shipments for personal computers grew 166.3%, and 83.2% for integrated circuits, or chips.

Non-electronics NODX climbed 20.8% in the third quarter, following 8% growth in the second quarter.

The expansion was driven by a 70.1% jump in non-monetary gold, while shipments for specialised machinery expanded 40.2%. The year-on-year growth rate for structures of ships and boats is not cited, as the exceptionally high percentage growth reflects a low base effect in the same period i n 2025.

This brought NODX growth in the first three quarters of 2026 to 27.6% year on year, the highest on record.

NODX to the top 10 markets grew as a whole in the third quarter, driven by the US (up 74.4%), China ( up 46.6%) and Taiwan (up 58.5%).

Singapore also hiked its 2026 growth forecast to around 6% from the 4.5% to 5.5% range projected in August, the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Nov 24.

In its first forecast for 2027, METI said the economy is likely to grow by a slower 2.5% to 4.5%, as the pace of investment in AI eases and most of Singapore’s key trading partners lost momentum.

METI’s 2026 growth upgrade comes despite the economy growing at a slower pace of 6.1% year on year in the third quarter, down from the revised 6.4% expansion in the previous quarter. This took the growth for the first three quarters of 2026 to 6.2%.