Singapore to chair CPTPP Commission next year

Singapore will chair the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) Commission next year.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong represented the Republic yesterday at the fifth meeting of the CPTPP Commission, which was held virtually.

The meeting was hosted by Japan, which chairs the commission, the CPTPP's decision-making body, this year. The CPTPP is a free trade agreement among 11 countries - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam - that removes 95 per cent of tariffs among its members.

The members are working with Britain in preparation for the first meeting of the accession working group, which was set up in June to oversee Britain's inclusion in the CPTPP, Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement.

Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura also said yesterday that member countries of the CPTPP have agreed to hold a first meeting with Britain in about a month to discuss its inclusion.

Japan is the chair of the working group, while Singapore and Australia are vice-chairs.

The commission reaffirmed the members' strong belief in reinforcing an open, effective, fair, inclusive and rules-based trading system to restore economic growth worldwide, MTI said.

It also welcomed the entry into force of the CPTPP for Peru later this month - the eighth party to complete its domestic procedures. Brunei, Chile and Malaysia have yet to ratify the agreement.

The CPTPP entered into force on Dec 30, 2018, after six parties ratified the agreement.

The commission said it hoped the remaining signatories would complete their domestic processes and the agreement would enter into force for all as soon as possible.

The commission agreed to establish a committee on e-commerce to facilitate the implementation of the trade pact's e-commerce chapter.

TAPPING THE TRADE PACT As economies work towards recovering from Covid-19, we must tap agreements like the CPTPP to address the emerging trade and business challenges, and capture opportunities of the post-pandemic era. MINISTER FOR TRADE AND INDUSTRY GAN KIM YONG, on opportunities provided by the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

This committee will promote digitalisation within the region and enable the partnership to play a central role in global rule-making in the e-commerce field.

Mr Gan said: "As economies work towards recovering from Covid-19, we must tap agreements like the CPTPP to address the emerging trade and business challenges, and capture opportunities of the post-pandemic era. These include the promotion of supply chain resilience, participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in the global economy and enabling the growth of the digital economy."

He added that it is important for members to advance the pact's implementation to realise its full benefits, and to expand its membership. "By doing so, we can strengthen the premise of the CPTPP as a viable pathway towards the free trade area of the Asia-Pacific."

He said Singapore looks forward to working with members to leverage the pact to facilitate economic recovery and advance cooperation in digital and green initiatives.