Singapore stocks extend gains amid bets that Fed rate hikes likely over

SINGAPORE – Local shares followed most regional bourses north on Thursday after the United States met market expectations by hiking interest rates again.

While the 25-basis-point hike brought rates to the highest level in 20 years, the US central bank said it believes the world’s largest economy might be able to stave off a recession after all.

Investors here seemed to agree and sent the Straits Times Index up 32.46 points, or 1 per cent, to 3,337.42, with gainers beating losers 375 to 226 on trade of 1.3 billion shares worth $1.3 billion.

There is still some market concern that the US economy is not out of the woods, as Mr Kerry Craig from JPMorgan Asset Management noted: “We recognise that recession risks in the near term for the US economy have faded but are still above the average level.

“This gives us the view that investors should maintain a degree of caution when it comes to risk allocation and broader diversification in portfolios.”

Most analysts believe the hiking campaign in the US is essentially over, although Wall Street reacted cautiously.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent to make it a 13th consecutive advance for the first time since January 1987, the S&P 500 dipped 0.02% per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.1 per cent.

Closer to home, UOB closed 0.8 per cent higher at $28.92 after its second-quarter results recorded a 27 per cent jump in net profit to $1.4 billion. Analysts from Jefferies said the net interest margin of 2.12 per cent and interim dividend of 85 cents a share came in better than their forecasts, and so they expect the shares to rise.

Olam Group ended 6.4 per cent down at $1.31, a day after the agri behemoth flagged a possible one-off charge of US$83 million (S$110 million) that would result in net profit to be “materially lower” for the first half of 2023.

THE BUSINESS TIMES