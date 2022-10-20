Singapore stocks end flat as most Asian markets decline

SINGAPORE – Local investors were treading water for much of the day waiting on Thursday for some sort of market direction that never came in the end.

The result was a lacklustre trading session that left the Straits Times Index (STI) down just 0.1 point to 3,022.7 with gainers outnumbering losers 266 to 257 on trade of 1.6 billion shares worth $1.1 billion.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong noted that higher-than-expected September inflation numbers in Britain and Canada “pose a reminder that global tightening is far from over”.

“Adding to the inflation worries are the increasing growth risks, as more firms are growing more pessimistic about the outlook from the recent Fed (comments),” he added.

Mr Yeap noted that China’s party congress had failed to drive a positive catalyst for Asia stocks, while rising Covid-19 cases have also raised the risk of aggressive containment measures in Beijing.

The trio of local banks saw mixed trading, with DBS falling 0.5 per cent to $32.69 and UOB losing 0.4 per cent to $26.16 while OCBC was flat at $11.64.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the STI’s top performer, gaining 6.1 per cent to $1.21 with 137 million shares changing hands, making it one of the top traded counters by volume.

Genting Singapore also saw active trading, with 54.1 million shares done. The counter was up 1.9 per cent to 79 cents.

Hospitality group Las Vegas Sands noted that Marina Bay Sands’ net revenue contribution more than trebled for the quarter ended Sept 30 on the back of the tourism recovery in Singapore.

Elsewhere in Asia, key indexes were largely lower.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.9 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.4 per cent and the Shanghai Composite fell 0.3 per cent although Malaysian stocks were up 1.6 per cent.

Faltering tech firms led the Australian market down 1 per cent.

Wall Street had a downbeat session as well, with the three key indexes off by between 0.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent. THE BUSINESS TIMES