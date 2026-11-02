Headstart On Record Podcast
Singapore stocks beat Wall Street over the last five years | Investing basics explained
In this episode, SGX director of capital market development Emelia Tan breaks down different investment assets and compares which ones are suitable for you.
Hosts Kai Wen and Sue-Ann discuss why ETFs are so popular now, how to diversify your investment portfolio, and whether the SGX or US stock market gives higher returns.
Highlights (click/tap above):
0:00 Introduction and discussion of ETFs
7:41 Types of ETFs on the SGX
9:03 Are there drawbacks to buying ETFs
12:03 STI or S&P 500
16:27 Exploring SSBs and T-bills
26:24 REITs and the dividend play
35:50 How to build an investment portfolio
Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ
Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X
Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa
Hosts: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg) and Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.