Singapore SMEs can look forward to a vibrant future despite challenges ahead

Even as our small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stage a fragile recovery from the pandemic, they are being buffeted by global developments thousands of miles away from Singapore.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 per cent interest rate hike on March 16 are among the two major global challenges facing businesses worldwide. It was the first time that the Fed raised rates since 2018, and it has signalled that more increases are on the cards this year and the next.

Both have major ramifications for businesses across the globe, particularly SMEs which are more vulnerable than larger firms. SMEs now face further disruptions in the global supply chain on key agricultural products and industrial metals, and ballooning energy bills and food prices.

“The global energy crunch and higher prices have certainly put pressure on SMEs as they grapple with managing their operating expenses. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has added a layer of uncertainty for companies,” says UOB economist Barnabas Gan.

“It is now even more important for businesses to embrace sustainability, which would help to improve their bottom line and reduce risks, while increasing their competitiveness in this challenging economic landscape in the long run.”

For now, UOB is keeping to its forecast of 3.5 per cent expansion for Singapore’s economy this year, led by a buoyant manufacturing sector and export environment.