Singapore SMEs can look forward to a vibrant future despite challenges ahead

Even as our small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) stage a fragile recovery from the pandemic, they are being buffeted by global developments thousands of miles away from Singapore.
The conflict between Ukraine and Russia, and the US Federal Reserve’s 0.25 per cent interest rate hike on March 16 are among the two major global challenges facing businesses worldwide. It was the first time that the Fed raised rates since 2018, and it has signalled that more increases are on the cards this year and the next.
Both have major ramifications for businesses across the globe, particularly SMEs which are more vulnerable than larger firms. SMEs now face further disruptions in the global supply chain on key agricultural products and industrial metals, and ballooning energy bills and food prices.
“The global energy crunch and higher prices have certainly put pressure on SMEs as they grapple with managing their operating expenses. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has added a layer of uncertainty for companies,” says UOB economist Barnabas Gan.
“It is now even more important for businesses to embrace sustainability, which would help to improve their bottom line and reduce risks, while increasing their competitiveness in this challenging economic landscape in the long run.”
For now, UOB is keeping to its forecast of 3.5 per cent expansion for Singapore’s economy this year, led by a buoyant manufacturing sector and export environment.
Mr Gan points out: “Singapore’s direct trade exposure to Russia is limited – at an estimated 0.5 per cent of total trade last year,” referring to the impact of Singapore’s sanctions on Russia due to the conflict.
“However, higher inflationary pressures in the year ahead could prove challenging for both consumers and businesses,” he adds.
More support from the Government if needed
Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has assured that “if the situation (conflict between Ukraine and Russia) were to worsen… and we see a huge impact on our economy or on inflation, we will certainly not hesitate to do more, whether through fiscal or monetary policy, to make sure that we keep the economy steady, or stabilise prices and do everything we can to help households, businesses and workers”.
For now, it remains “too early” to tell how the situation will unfold and how the crisis will impact Singapore’s economy and businesses, Mr Wong said at a plenary discussion during the Singapore Apex Business Summit 2022 held on March 22.
Even as more expensive goods and services eat into our wallets and affect corporate earnings, Mr Gan says the policies and initiatives in the $109 billion expansionary Budget 2022 will help retain consumer and business optimism.
This year’s Budget has immediate measures to help SMEs improve their access to working capital, as well as a slew of initiatives to anchor their mid- to long-term growth.
Investing in new capabilities
The Government has identified digitalisation and sustainability as two major waves of opportunities in the post-pandemic economy, with immense growth potential for early movers, and it will support enterprises to seize these opportunities.
Accordingly, Budget 2022 has mid- to long-term initiatives that are focused and clustered around digitalisation and sustainability. To equip workers with the demands of the future economy, there is also support to retrain and upskill them. Collectively, the initiatives provide SMEs with an opportunity to transform and function at higher operational efficiency and productivity, and to enjoy savings on energy bills in the long run.
Mr Wong, speaking at the Apex summit, noted: “If we understand that labour and carbon emissions will be permanent constraints in our economy, wouldn’t it be better to move early to adjust, restructure and transform our business processes to rely less on labour and to be less energy-intensive?”
Mr Gan adds that if anything, the pandemic has highlighted the need for SMEs to improve their productivity, digitalise and innovate to thrive in the longer term.
“Covid-19 has certainly accelerated digital adoption across various sectors, and has underlined the need for SMEs to press on with the advancement and convergence of new technologies, to adapt to the ways that people invest, trade and consume,’’ he says.
On manpower shortage, which affects SMEs more than larger enterprises, Mr Gan observes: “Covid-19 has taught us that jobs can be displaced, and that retraining and upskilling is crucial to keep Singapore’s labour force relevant to the ever-changing times. SMEs should focus on training their workforce to mitigate the risk of structural unemployment.”
Amid the onslaught of global challenges impacting their business, SMEs will, more than ever, need to buttress their business continuity and build long-term resilience to weather these difficult times, notes Mr Gan.
He adds: “Further, with the Government’s push to achieve net-zero emissions by or around 2050, businesses will need to be proactive in reshaping their operations to reduce the carbon footprint and contribute to the national ambition.”
According to the UOB SME Outlook Study 2022, SMEs are already aligning their corporate initiatives to the Singapore Green Plan 2030.
For instance, almost all of the wholesale trade companies (98 per cent) surveyed plan to step up recycling efforts (60 per cent) and train their employees in climate risk or environmental protection (60 per cent). The survey was conducted from late December last year to early January this year. Its results were released on March 1.
Mr Gan says: “The issuance of green bonds will boost Singapore’s position as a green finance hub, attracting issuers, capital and investors. Green bonds are financial instruments used to fund projects with environmental benefits and provide investors with regular or fixed income payments.
“Meanwhile, the increased liquidity and strong focus will create new opportunities for SMEs, ranging from collaboration with government agencies and large corporations to develop or implement green technologies, and knowledge transfer within a larger ecosystem of industry players.”
All told, Mr Gan urges SMEs to make good use of the well-defined initiatives announced during Budget 2022 to deliver digitalisation and sustainability growth drivers for themselves.