Singapore shares up 0.6% ahead of Fed’s policy decision

SINGAPORE - Local shares edged up on Wednesday ahead of an expected interest-rate hike in the United States overnight.

Investors here had long priced in the US rate rise, so were happy to let their buying instincts kick in and send the Straits Times Index up 18.8 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 3,304.96.

Losers pipped gainers 281 to 277 on trade of 1.3 billion shares worth $1.2 billion.

DBS Economics & Strategy pointed out that the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are “widely expected and fully priced to hike by 25 basis points.

“Both central banks are expected to reiterate that the decision on forward rate hikes would be data-dependent.

“Though the scope for surprise on the rate decision appears to be limited, markets would be looking for signals that the two central banks have (got) closer to calling an end to their respective hike cycles.”

Investors here certainly took heart from Wall Street’s performance overnight.

The three key indices all advanced, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.1 per cent to rack up its 12th consecutive day of gains and its highest close since February 2022. The S&P 500 put on 0.3 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the shares of local companies that have released their earnings reports are reflecting investor sentiment.

SIA Engineering rose 1.2 per cent to $2.45, a day after posting its first quarterly operating profit since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) was up 0.6 per cent to $1.72, after the trust – which has a logistics portfolio across Asia – reported a 0.1 per cent improvement in its distribution per unit for the three months to June 30.

While MLT is a key beneficiary of the shift towards more robust e-commerce activity, OCBC Investment Research flagged that rising borrowing costs and more challenging conditions in China are likely to weigh on it in the near term. THE BUSINESS TIMES