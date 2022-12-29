Singapore shares track Wall Street losses on Thursday; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE – An end-of-year rally is looking ever more distant after another day of share market misery.

Losses on Wall Street overnight set the tone for a gloomy day on regional markets on Thursday with plenty of red ink evident.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.5 per cent or 17.73 points to 3,249.24 with losers outnumbering gainers 272 to 235 on middling trade of 881.9 million units worth $727.2 million.

Wall Street led the way with losses on lighter trading volumes during the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.1 per cent lower, the broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.2 per cent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.4 per cent.

Thursday’s declines are capping what will be a dire year for US markets. The S&P 500 faces a 20 per cent drop in 2022, while the Dow is poised to lose 9 per cent but the tech-heavy Nasdaq is faring worse with a 34 per cent dive on the cards.

Regional stocks were also largely in the red on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 per cent, the Kospi in Seoul slid 1.9 per cent, and the Hang Seng dipped 0.8 per cent but Malaysian shares added 0.8 per cent.

Australian stock fell 0.9 per cent, hitting a seven-week low.

IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said: “The lack of a clear catalyst for the equity bulls seems to be at play, with downside momentum set in the aftermath of the December US Federal Reserve meeting guiding for a drift lower amid the quieter festive period.”

He noted that market participants were watching China’s reopening, which may result in virus surges in the near term. However, this would likely be “a positive step over the long run, in light of past global attempts in bringing virus cases under control”.

The STI’s top gainer was Hongkong Land, which gained 0.9 per cent to US$4.59, while Thai Beverage led the losers, falling 1.5 per cent to 68 cents.

The local banks ended lower: DBS lost 0.8 per cent to $33.93; UOB fell 0.5 per cent to $30.80; and OCBC shed 1.1 per cent to $12.22. THE BUSINESS TIMES