Singapore shares track higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.2%

SINGAPORE – Local investors were a bit perkier on Wednesday after concerns over the global banking sector eased a little.

The improved mood helped send the Straits Times Index up a modest 0.2 per cent, or seven points, to 3,262.54, with gainers far outpacing losers 341 to 215 on turnover of 1.8 billion shares worth $1.1 billion.

It was a bit more buoyant around the region: Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.3 per cent; Bursa Malaysia added 0.8 per cent; the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2.1 per cent; and the Kospi in Seoul managed a 0.4 per cent gain.

Australian shares mirrored their Singapore peers, rising just 0.2 per cent, although most sectors ended in the black.

The regional gains followed a lacklustre session on Wall Street overnight, with indices largely treading water.

Saxo analysts said banking sector risks might be abating now, but banks could be forced to tighten lending standards, which would cripple economic momentum.

“Markets are yet to price in that risk of an incoming recession, which has been significantly increased by the recent events in the banking sector,” they added.

Jardine Cycle and Carriage was the top advancer on the STI, rising 1.6 per cent to $29.99.

Ground handler Sats was another notable gainer, thanks to particularly active trading.

The counter added 8.2 per cent to $2.76, after about 31.4 million shares changed hands.

SGX market strategist Geoff Howie noted that the company was the second-most traded stock by turnover, recording around five times its usual daily volume on the start of trading in its rights shares.

On the other end of the spectrum, thinly traded UOI was the biggest loser, shedding 1.9 per cent to $6.29. The counter was trading on a cum-dividend basis.

Samudera Shipping was also one of the biggest losers, falling 4.6 per cent to $1.25. THE BUSINESS TIMES