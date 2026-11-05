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S’pore retail sales up 1.7% in September, led by demand for mobile phones, higher petrol prices

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.3 billion in September, with online transactions accounting for 17.7% of the total, up from 15.6% in August.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s retail sales rose 1.7% year on year in September, extending August’s 0.8% growth, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat).

In a release on Nov 5, SingStat said retail sales excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories sales increased 2.5% compared with 1.7% growth in August 2026.



On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales declined 1% in September over the previous month.



Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, sales decreased 1.8% compared with Augu st.

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.3 billion in September, with online transactions accounting for 17.7% of the total, up from 15.6% in August.

Within the retail trade sector, retailers of computer and telecommunications equipment recorded year-on-year sales growth of 16.5%, while petrol service stations saw sales expand by 6.5%. This was mainly due to stronger demand for mobile phones and higher petrol prices. Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods also rose, by 6%.

In contrast, minimarts and convenience stores recorded a decrease in sales of 5.6%, while department store sales dipped 3.4% in September.

The SingStat data also showed food and beverage services sales inching up 1% in September on a year-on-year basis, reversing August’s 1.8% fall.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales of F&B services rose 0.8% in September compared with the previous month.

The total sales value of F&B services in September was estimated at $1.6 billion. Of this, an estimated 21.1% was from online sales, compared with 20.9% recorded in August.

Within the F&B services sector, fast-food outlets recorded a year-on-year growth of 7.6%, while restaurants grew by 2.6% in September. Cafes edged up 0.1%.

In contrast, the turnover of food caterers declined by 0.2%, while foodcourts and other eating places fell by 4.2% in September.