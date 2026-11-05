Straitstimes.com header logo

S’pore retail sales up 1.7% in September, led by demand for mobile phones, higher petrol prices

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.3 billion in September, with online transactions accounting for 17.7% of the total, up from 15.6% in August.

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.3 billion in September, with online transactions accounting for 17.7% of the total, up from 15.6% in August.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Rosalind Ang

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s retail sales rose 1.7% year on year in September, extending August’s 0.8% growth, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat).

In a release on Nov 5, SingStat said retail sales excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories sales increased 2.5% compared with 1.7% growth in August 2026.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales declined 1% in September over the previous month.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, sales decreased 1.8% compared with August.

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.3 billion in September, with online transactions accounting for 17.7% of the total, up from 15.6% in August.

Within the retail trade sector, retailers of computer and telecommunications equipment recorded year-on-year sales growth of 16.5%, while petrol service stations saw sales expand by 6.5%. This was mainly due to stronger demand for mobile phones and higher petrol prices. Sales of cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods also rose, by 6%.

In contrast, minimarts and convenience stores recorded a decrease in sales of 5.6%, while department store sales dipped 3.4% in September.

The SingStat data also showed food and beverage services sales inching up 1% in September on a year-on-year basis, reversing August’s 1.8% fall.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales of F&B services rose 0.8% in September compared with the previous month.

The total sales value of F&B services in September was estimated at $1.6 billion. Of this, an estimated 21.1% was from online sales, compared with 20.9% recorded in August.

Within the F&B services sector, fast-food outlets recorded a year-on-year growth of 7.6%, while restaurants grew by 2.6% in September. Cafes edged up 0.1%.

In contrast, the turnover of food caterers declined by 0.2%, while foodcourts and other eating places fell by 4.2% in September.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales declined 1% in September over the previous month.
More on this topic
More than retail: Why Singapore commercial spaces are redeveloping to add homes and offices
Inflation and middle-income households: What’s driving up prices and how to manage finances better
See more on

Retail

Singapore Statistics

Singapore economy

Singapore economic data

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.