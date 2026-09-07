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Singapore retail sales growth slows to 1.5% in July as food, department store sales fall

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.4 billion in July, with online transactions accounting for 15.4 per cent of the total, down from 16.4 per cent in June.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s retail sales growth slowed in July, even as sales of recreational goods and watches and jewellery posted double-digit gains.

Takings at the till rose 1.5 per cent year on year in July, moderating from June’s 4 per cent expansion, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat).

In a release on Sept 7, SingStat said retail sales excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories also rose 1.5 per cent year on year, compared with 4.1 per cent growth in June.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales rose 0.9 per cent in July. Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, sales increased 0.7 per cent.

Total retail sales were estimated at $4.4 billion in July, with online transactions accounting for 15.4 per cent of the total, down from 16.4 per cent in June.

Within the retail trade sector, recreational goods recorded the strongest year-on-year growth, with sales rising 13.9 per cent, driven mainly by higher sales of sporting goods.

Sales of watches and jewellery rose 11.1 per cent, mainly due to higher jewellery sales, while sales of computer and telecommunications equipment increased 5.1 per cent.

Other industries that recorded year-on-year increases included cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods, where sales rose 4.5 per cent; wearing apparel and footwear, up 2.3 per cent; and furniture and household equipment, up 1.3 per cent.

Sales of motor vehicles, parts and accessories increased 1.4 per cent.

In contrast, sales of food and alcohol fell 5.1 per cent year on year, while sales at department stores declined 3.5 per cent.

Sales in the “others” category fell 4 per cent, while optical goods and books declined 2.2 per cent. Supermarkets and hypermarkets recorded a 2.1 per cent decline, while sales at mini-marts and convenience stores fell 1.5 per cent.

Sales at petrol service stations declined 1.1 per cent year on year.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, the majority of retail industries recorded growth in July.

Sales of recreational goods rose 7.5 per cent from June. Department stores recorded an increase of 4.6 per cent, while supermarkets and hypermarkets recorded an increase of 4.3 per cent.

In contrast, sales at petrol service stations fell 7.2 per cent month on month, while computer and telecommunications equipment sales declined 4.7 per cent.

The SingStat data also showed that food and beverage (F&B) services sales fell 1.9 per cent year on year in July, following a 2.3 per cent decline in June.

Total F&B sales were estimated at $1.6 billion, with online transactions accounting for 20.9 per cent of the total, up from 20.4 per cent in June.

Within the F&B sector, foodcourts and other eating places recorded the steepest year-on-year decline, with sales falling 6.6 per cent. Cafe sales edged down 6.4 per cent, while restaurant sales dipped 0.3 per cent.

In contrast, sales at fast-food outlets rose 4.6 per cent year on year, while food caterers recorded a 0.3 per cent increase.

On a month-on-month and seasonally adjusted basis, overall F&B sales rose 0.6 per cent in July.

Sales at fast-food outlets increased 5.8 per cent from June, while food caterers and restaurants recorded increases of 1.4 per cent and 0.4 per cent respectively.

Sales at foodcourts and other eating places slipped 1.3 per cent, while cafe sales dipped 0.1 per cent.