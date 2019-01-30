Singapore remains most liveable city for Asian expats

Singapore is the most liveable city for Asian expats for the 14th year in a row, according to a new survey.

Several factors were cited in the Republic's enduring appeal.

These include "access to great facilities, a low crime rate, good quality healthcare and education, as well as a large expat population already living here", said Mr Lee Quane, Asia regional director for ECA International, the human resources consultancy that compiles the annual league table.

"Although many cities in Asia offer similar benefits to overseas workers, Singapore remains the top location, and it does not look like it will drop in the rankings any time soon," he added.

But great rival Hong Kong is on the slide, falling 12 places to joint 41st, after the disruption from Typhoon Mangkhut last September, which caused an estimated US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) in damage.

Hong Kong has been falling since its peak ranking of 11th in 2013: air pollution sent it down to 29th place in 2017 and 28th in 2016.

In contrast, Chinese cities like Beijing, Nanjing and Xiamen have been rising in the liveability rankings on rapid improvements to infrastructure, despite excessive levels of air pollution.

The Chinese authorities in recent years have introduced measures to combat air pollution, which have translated into improvements in their rankings.

Most Malaysian and Thai cities also rose in the rankings. Bangkok was the highest-rated Thai centre at 89th place, while George Town moved to 97th and Kuala Lumpur climbed to 98th.

Outside of Asia, cities in Australia and New Zealand offered the best quality of living for Asian workers, with Brisbane and Sydney joint second in the rankings.