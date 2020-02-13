Singapore ranked most liveable city for Asian expats for 15th year

Singapore has been ranked the most liveable city for expatriates from other Asian markets for the 15th year running.

The latest survey cited its excellent infrastructure and amenities, low crime rate and a large expat community, which provides access to a social network.

"The country will most likely continue to hold the top position in the considerable future," said Mr Lee Quane, regional director for Asia at human resource consultancy ECA International, which produces the rankings.

Brisbane remained in second place, while Sydney, Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo tied for third.

Hong Kong's ranking tumbled 52 places to 93rd due to the ongoing socio-political tensions in the city and months of pro-democracy protests.

"Not only are the heightened political tensions worrying for expatriates living in the region, the protests that have regularly taken place since mid-2019 have had a negative effect on areas of everyday life, which are often taken for granted," noted Mr Quane in a statement on Tuesday.

"This includes disruptions to Hong Kong's transportation infrastructure and an increase in crime rates since the protests began."

The annual ratings evaluate around 490 locations worldwide on factors such as climate, availability of health services, housing and utilities, personal safety and access to a social network and leisure facilities.

They are meant to help companies determine appropriate allowances for employees going on international assignments.

Thai and Vietnamese cities all saw significant improvements to their rankings this year.

Vietnam has been investing in better infrastructure, which improves living standards for both locals and expatriates in the country, Mr Quane said.

Thailand's recent peaceful democratic elections imply that cities there have seen an improvement in the political situation as well - something that inevitably improves liveability levels for expatriates, he added.

Outside of the Asia-Pacific region, Copenhagen is the most liveable location for Asian expats, coming in ninth overall.