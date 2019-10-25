Singapore private home prices rise 1.3% in Q3, topping 0.9% flash estimate

SINGAPORE - Third-quarter private home prices rose 1.3 per cent over the previous three months, outpacing a 0.9 per cent gain cited in the flash estimate of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

Private home prices extended gains for a second straight quarter, following a 1.5 per cent gain in the second quarter.

For Q3, non-landed home prices rose 1.3 per cent, compared with a 2 per cent increase in the previous quarter. Prices of landed properties jumped by 1 per cent in the third quarter, compared to a 0.1 per cent dip in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed properties in the prime districts - known as the core central region (CCR) - were up 2 per cent in Q3, versus a 2.3 per cent gain in the previous quarter.

Prices of non-landed homes in the city fringe or the rest of central region (RCR) rose 1.3 per cent, compared with a 3.5 per cent gain in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, prices of non-landed properties in the suburbs or outside the central region (OCR) edged up 0.8 per cent, after a 0.4 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

URA's data also showed that rents of private homes inched up 0.1 per cent in the third quarter, after a 1.3 per cent rise in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the vacancy rate edged down 0.3 percentage point to 6.1 per cent from 6.4 per cent.

During the third quarter, developers sold 3,281 homes, 39.6 per cent more than the 2,350 units booked in the previous quarter. They launched 3,628 uncompleted private homes (excluding executive condominiums or ECs) for sale, more than the 2,502 units launched in Q2.

For ECs, developers launched 820 units for sale with the launch of Piermont Grand in the third quarter of this year. They sold 426 EC units in the quarter. In comparison, in the second quarter, developers did not launch any EC units and sold 10 EC units.

There were 2,378 resale transactions in Q3. In comparison, 2,371 resale units were transacted in the previous quarter.

As at the end of the third quarter, there was a total supply of 50,964 uncompleted private homes (excluding ECs) in the pipeline with planning approvals. Of this, 31,948 units remained unsold at the end of the third quarter. Of the EC units in the pipeline, 2,141 units remained unsold.