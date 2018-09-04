Singapore PMI up for 24th month in a row

Manufacturing activity in Singapore continued to grow last month, marking the sector's expansion for the 24th month in a row. This is reflected in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which rose 0.3 point to 52.6. A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is generally expanding.

The boost in the PMI, based on a survey of purchasing managers in more than 150 manufacturing companies, came mainly from increased new orders and new exports.

Meanwhile, the electronics sector PMI, a subset of the main index, rose 0.4 point from July to hit 52.0.

SEE BUSINESS