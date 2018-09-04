Singapore PMI up for 24th month in a row

Published
35 min ago

Manufacturing activity in Singapore continued to grow last month, marking the sector's expansion for the 24th month in a row. This is reflected in the Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which rose 0.3 point to 52.6. A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing is generally expanding.

The boost in the PMI, based on a survey of purchasing managers in more than 150 manufacturing companies, came mainly from increased new orders and new exports.

Meanwhile, the electronics sector PMI, a subset of the main index, rose 0.4 point from July to hit 52.0.

SEE BUSINESS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 04, 2018, with the headline 'Singapore PMI up for 24th month in a row'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Learning meaningful life lessons at JCU
Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!