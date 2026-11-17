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Singapore must stand firm under pressure, cannot be a ‘laundromat for contraband’: George Yeo

The Republic must defend its reputation as a trusted international financial centre, even if doing so comes at a cost, says former foreign minister George Yeo.

SINGAPORE – Singapore must be prepared to withstand pressure from bigger powers and defend its reputation as a trusted international financial centre, even if doing so comes at a cost, former foreign minister George Yeo said.

The Republic cannot become a “laundromat for contraband”, he added, stressing that while Singapore must remain flexible in navigating an increasingly fragmented world, there must be limits to how far it is willing to accommodate the demands of other countries.

“Being small, we can come under pressure. But beyond a point, we say no. We have to be ourselves,” he said.

He was speaking at a panel discussion titled Fault lines: Investing In A Fragmented World, organised by HSBC, where he joined fellow panellist Justin Muzinich, chief executive of Muzinich & Co, in looking at the implications of geopolitical tensions, shifting trade relationships and changing investment patterns.

Yeo’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny of Singapore’s role as an international financial and wealth management hub, where its reputation for strong institutions, regulatory credibility and the rule of law is central to attracting global capital.

He cited the controversy involving Singapore and Alice Huang – a Chinese former executive at Singapore-based firm Megaspeed and alleged spy who former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang reportedly had an affair with – saying the Government had responded firmly after The Wall Street Journal allegedly distorted the country’s role in the matter.

Singapore cannot act on allegations without evidence, Yeo said.

“If you tell us it’s contraband, we’ll investigate it, and please give us information. But if it’s just an allegation without proof, then we cannot continue withholding or impounding or detaining someone at your behest,” he added.

For a small country deeply connected to the global economy, such situations can put Singapore in a difficult position, particularly when demands come from larger, more powerful nations.

But Yeo said the Republic’s credibility depends on its willingness to stand by its principles rather than buckle under pressure.

He recalled the 1994 Michael Fay case in which the American teenager was sentenced to caning for vandalism in Singapore. Then US President Bill Clinton appealed for clemency, and Singapore reduced the sentence from six strokes to four.

The episode strained bilateral relations, with then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong unable to visit the White House for three years, Yeo said.

Singapore paid a price for its position, but the country’s standing among other nations, including China and India, rose because it demonstrated it would not compromise its principles under external pressure.

“So we are flexible, but beyond a point, no. And if there’s a price to be paid, so be it,” he said.

Yeo said this firmness was not a departure from Singapore’s approach, but a longstanding reason other countries trust the Republic as a jurisdiction.

His comments come as the global order becomes increasingly fragmented, with the rivalry between the United States and China reshaping trade, investment flows and the movement of technology and capital.

Yeo described the world as undergoing a major transition, with geopolitical fault lines shifting and a new equilibrium gradually emerging.

“We are entering an earthquake,” he said, adding that countries would have to remain watchful and careful as the transition unfolds.

For Singapore, preserving its ability to manoeuvre will require a combination of flexibility and firmness, particularly as economic relationships become increasingly entangled with national security and political considerations.

Yeo also cautioned investors against assuming that existing trends would continue uninterrupted. History, he said, has often been punctuated by sudden disruptions that could produce winners and losers.

Investors should therefore consider potential failure scenarios, including a sharp disruption to the US dollar, an artificial intelligence bubble or geopolitical escalation in the Middle East.

Yeo urged them to think beyond conventional market projections and consider what could bring entire economic or financial structures down.

In an uncertain world, Singapore’s greatest asset may ultimately be the trust it commands.

For Yeo, protecting that trust means knowing when to accommodate international pressures – and when to draw the line.