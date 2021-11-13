Singapore market up for the week after choppy sessions

Locals shares called time on a choppy week yesterday by bucking the general trend of gains across the region

The souring mood among investors left the key Straits Times Index (STI) down 9.62 points or 0.3 per cent to 3,228.45 yesterday, but still up 13.89 points for the week.

There were 2.26 billion shares worth $1.38 billion traded, with gainers trumping losers 279 to 188.

Key regional bourses in Japan, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and Australia ended the week with gains of between 0.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent.

The marginal losses here followed a mixed showing overnight by United States indexes after their recent sell-off.

The relatively quiet day for economic data left sentiment revolving around the recent elevated inflation numbers and corporate earnings, said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.

The inflation narrative after the world’s largest economies US and China reported hotter-than-expected consumer prices persists.

The STI’s losses were led by UOB, DBS and Singapore Airlines.

QT Vascular was the day’s most active, with 202 million shares traded. The stock rose 10 per cent to 1.1 cents. The medical tech firm reported a net loss of US$596,000 (S$806,500) for the third quarter from a US$3 million deficit a year earlier. It did not record any revenue for the period.

VCPlus, with 128 million shares done on news of the Catalist-listed firm’s plans to raise funds via a new security token offering here, was the third most active. It closed unchanged at 2.1 cents.

Golden Agri-Resources gained 1.89 per cent to 27 cents. The palm oil firm reported that it reversed into the black for the third quarter, with net profit of US$115 million.

That was a turnaround from its net loss of US$5 million a year earlier, thanks to higher average selling prices and an increase in sales volume.