Singapore inks open skies deal with Peru

Airlines of Singapore and Peru will now be able to fly any number of passenger and cargo services between both countries and beyond to any third country with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type or routing, due to a new deal inked yesterday.

The Open Skies Agreement will boost connectivity for people and goods between the two countries, said the Transport Ministry.

The agreement also allows cargo carriers from both countries to use the other country as a hub for operations to any third nation.

Mr Bernard Lim, senior director (International Relations and Security) at the Transport Ministry, said in a statement: "The agreement will open up new opportunities for our carriers and enable greater connectivity for people and goods.

"It will also bring benefit and promote business, tourism and economic exchanges between our two countries."

Singapore has concluded Air Services Agreements with more than 140 states and territories, of which over 70 are Open Skies Agreements, including the one with Peru.