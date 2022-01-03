Singapore firms seize Industry 4.0 opportunities in South-east Asia

Home-grown industrial software solutions firm Auk Industries, which provides Internet of Things (IOT) systems to firms in the manufacturing sector, has been progressively building its network in the South-east Asia region in the past couple of years.

Last September, it secured a project with healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson in Thailand, where its solution for a mouthwash production line was deployed to improve plant performance. Auk Industries' "plug-and-play" solution allows companies to access vital machine statistics and operations data with ease.