Targetting untapped market segments: How S'pore firm became leader for solar and EV charging electrical boards

The decision by home-grown electrical switchboard specialist Enova Electrical to stake a claim in the renewable energy sector early on in its formation has certainly paid off.

This forward thinking in line with Singapore’s Green Plan propelled it to rank among the country’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2024, a list compiled by The Straits Times and Statista.

The groundwork for the company’s expansion was laid in 2019, when Enova moved quickly to enter the electric vehicle (EV) charging segment.

Today, it is the market leader in the supply of electrical distribution boards in both the solar and EV charging segments.

Managing director Terence Yoo, 48, explains: “We had a restructuring and refocused our sales efforts on market segments rather than the mass electrical market, which covers any installations that require electricity. From solar, we moved into EV charging. Now, we are moving into other new energy segments and also expanding our building construction segment.”

He adds that the company decided to provide customers with total solutions rather than just products.