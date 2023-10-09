Singapore dollar’s resilience will be tested as exports lose steam

SINGAPORE - The Singapore dollar has held up fairly well against the stronger US dollar this year but its resilience may soon be tested.

Even after a 2 per cent decline since the end of December, the currency has stayed near the top of the pack in Asia. However, it’s vulnerable to a drop in the rankings as Singapore’s economy loses traction and investors turn to the safety of the US dollar amid rising Treasury yields.

Analysts at Standard Chartered, OCBC and Swedish bank SEB expect the Singapore dollar to underperform its Asian counterparts in the coming months.

“We see limited scope for further Singapore dollar outperformance, given the poor external backdrop,” said Nicholas Chia, macro strategist at Standard Chartered. He estimated that the currency’s so-called nominal effective exchange rate is trading in the upper portion of the policy band, limiting the room for significant appreciation against the currencies of major trading partners.

Singapore’s non-oil exports declined for an 11th month in August, signalling deteriorating global demand will be a challenge for the local dollar given the economy’s reliance on trade. Singapore has already cut its growth projection for 2023 and third-quarter economic growth data due this week may show a slower pace of expansion on a year-on-year basis.

One thing the currency has had going in its favour this year is the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) exchange rate policy stance. It has let the currency appreciate against a basket of its major trading partners to cool inflation. Focus is now turning to the policy announcement due on Oct 13.

“The challenging export backdrop will likely continue to weigh on third-quarter GDP in ultra-open Singapore,” said Brian Tan, an economist at Barclays Bank. Yet, he does not see a dovish tilt from the central bank as “inflation concerns are very much alive”.

Unlike other central banks that use interest rates, MAS responds to inflation by guiding the local dollar higher against a basket of the currencies of its major trading partners. It targets the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate or S$NEER within a policy band and any decline in its slope should put pressure on the local dollar.

“We ascribe a material probability of 40 per cent that the Monetary Authority of Singapore may reduce the slope of the S$NEER band slightly should it place more weight on the weakening external outlook,” said Peter Chia, FX strategist at United Overseas Bank. BLOOMBERG