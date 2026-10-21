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Singapore court gives green light for bridal services firm Korea Artiz Studio to wind up

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ST20260820-202616400647-Lim Yaohui-Daniel Lai-dlartiz20/ A woman taking photographs of Korea Artiz Studio at Carlton Hotel on Aug 20, 2026. The space occupied by Korea Artiz Studio, which abruptly ceased operations over unpaid salaries, has been repossessed by Carlton Hotel. A notice, dated Aug 20 and pasted on the doors of the studio, reads: “Please be informed that Carlton Hotel (Singapore) has repossessed these premises with effect from Aug 20.” The hotel confirmed to The Straits Times on Aug 20 that it has taken back the premises. Korea Artiz Studio abruptly ceased operations on Aug 14 over unpaid salaries. The Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said on Aug 19 that it received 66 complaints from the bridal store’s customers between Aug 14 and 18. More than $271,000 in pre-payment losses were reported by customers after they failed to get a response from the business on whether contracted services would be fulfilled or if they could get a refund, said CASE. (ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI)

The winding-up application filed by CF Consultancy was granted on Oct 9, the judiciary confirmed to The Straits Times on Oct 21.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Rosalind Ang

SINGAPORE – The Supreme Court has given the green light for wedding photography studio Korea Artiz Studio to be wound up.

The winding-up application filed by CF Consultancy was granted on Oct 9 after the studio’s representative failed to appear for its winding-up hearing that day, the judiciary confirmed to The Straits Times on Oct 21.

CF Consultancy nominated three individuals from Avery Corporate Advisory as the proposed liquidators, according to a Gazette notice published on Sept 28.

Korea Artiz was also a no-show at its hearing on possible Central Provident Fund Act charges on Sept 30.

The court’s hearing list had stated that the studio faces offences under the CPF Act, which typically means that the employer has failed to pay its employees’ monthly CPF contributions on time.

Founded in Busan, South Korea, in 2008, Korea Artiz Studio describes itself as a Korean luxury bridal photography brand with studios worldwide.

Korea Artiz Studio had abruptly ceased operations on Aug 14 after failing to pay staff salaries, with its premises repossessed by Carlton Hotel.

A Telegram group chat formed by affected customers has 393 members as at Oct 21.

In the group chat seen by The Straits Times, one member had previously lamented in September that they had filed a case under the Small Claims Tribunal, but no one from the studio showed up for the hearing.

Some other members shared that they got their money back after filing credit card chargeback claims with their banks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.