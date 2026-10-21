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Singapore court gives green light for bridal services firm Korea Artiz Studio to wind up

The winding-up application filed by CF Consultancy was granted on Oct 9, the judiciary confirmed to The Straits Times on Oct 21.

SINGAPORE – The Supreme Court has given the green light for wedding photography studio Korea Artiz Studio to be wound up.

The winding-up application filed by CF Consultancy was granted on Oct 9 after the studio’s representative failed to appear for its winding-up hearing that day, the judiciary confirmed to The Straits Times on Oct 21.

CF Consultancy nominated three individuals from Avery Corporate Advisory as the proposed liquidators, according to a Gazette notice published on Sept 28.

Korea Artiz was also a no-show at its hearing on possible Central Provident Fund Act charges on Sept 30.

The court’s hearing list had stated that the studio faces offences under the CPF Act, which typically means that the employer has failed to pay its employees’ monthly CPF contributions on time.

Founded in Busan, South Korea, in 2008, Korea Artiz Studio describes itself as a Korean luxury bridal photography brand with studios worldwide.

Korea Artiz Studio had abruptly ceased operations on Aug 14 after failing to pay staff salaries, with its premises repossessed by Carlton Hotel.

A Telegram group chat formed by affected customers has 393 members as at Oct 21.

In the group chat seen by The Straits Times, one member had previously lamented in September that they had filed a case under the Small Claims Tribunal , but no one from the studio showed up for the hearing.

Some other members shared that they got their money back after filing credit card chargeback claims with their banks.