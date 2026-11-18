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Tourists visiting Singapore and Singaporeans travelling overseas can also expect more payment options as links between local and regional QR payment networks are expanded.

SINGAPORE – Consumers can look forward to easier QR code payments here and a smoother online shopping checkout process as enhancements to the PayNow instant payments system are rolled out progressively from 2027.

Tourists visiting Singapore and Singaporeans travelling overseas can also expect more payment options as links between local and regional QR payment networks are expanded through the enhanced SGQR+.

These proposed enhancements and their implementation roadmap were outlined in the PayNow Generation 2 Phase 2 report released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) on Nov 18.

The first phase examined how PayNow has evolved since its 2017 launch, with findings released in June . The second phase has identified seven enhancements to address gaps identified in the review, to be made between 2027 and 2028.

Through the enhanced SGQR+, Singaporeans and tourists will be able to pay with their preferred apps without having to check which QR schemes are accepted by the merchant, as Singapore connects to more major regional QR networks through SGQR+.

This will also enable more Singapore merchants to accept payments from tourists through a wider pool of foreign payment networks and Singaporeans to pay through local apps in more countries.

Development of the SGQR+ switch, which will provide an additional connection between participating schemes rather than require merchants or payment providers to replace their existing arrangements, is already underway.

A limited rollout in 2027 will connect an initial group of participating schemes and test live payment journeys before expanding in scope in 2028.

Another key enhancement is deep-linking. Already live in Lazada checkouts via the OCBC app, it seamlessly opens shoppers’ preferred payment app when they select PayNow when checking out on an e-commerce platform. This eliminates the need to screenshot or download QR codes and retrieve them in the payment app from their phone gallery.

Higher PayNow limits will also allow Singaporeans to make and receive larger government payments with instant confirmation. The enhancement will first be introduced in late 2027 with one government agency, which has not been identified, before being progressively rolled out to other agencies from 2028.

Singapore currently applies an $200,000 limit for PayNow, which constrains its use for some high-value payments, such as property downpayment or full payments for cars, above this threshold.

Clearer and more consistent rules will also be developed to address payment disputes, refunds, fraud and scams that may arise from individuals’ PayNow transactions to merchants.

This could offer customers and merchants a more consistent dispute resolution experience, with clearer processes and potentially faster resolution in certain cases, particularly those involving technical issues.

Such safeguards will be introduced in stages over 2028 by Singapore Payments Network ( SPaN), which was set up in 2025 by MAS and ABS to oversee Singapore’s national and cross-border payment schemes.

MAS will bring together SPaN, Banking Computer Services and other key partners to innovate new payment capabilities for emerging use cases, including AI agent-initiated payments.

Industry participants, including ABS, banks and payment service providers, will also test ways to process very large numbers of frequent micro-payments more cheaply.

UOB said it is already working with industry partners to explore some of the capabilities envisioned under the plans to enhance PayNow Generation 2, including how deep-linking and account-to-account payments can be more seamlessly integrated into online shopping jour neys.