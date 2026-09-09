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Singapore businesses to get easier access to government support through AI-powered BizSG portal

The BizSG initiative will bring government support and services together, with its first touchpoint, the BizSG portal, going live on Sept 30.

SINGAPORE – Businesses will soon have a simpler way to find government grants and services through a new portal that will use artificial intelligence to recommend support based on their needs and growth plans.

The BizSG initiative will bring government support and services together, with its first t ouchpoint , the BizSG portal, going live on Sept 30.

Senior Minister of St ate for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling announced the initiative at the SME Centre Conference on S ept 9.

“We understand the pressure to move fast in a rapidly changing world. Yet, businesses still have to navigate multiple websites and agencies for details and to apply for licences and grants,” she said.

“We can do better,” she added, describing BizSG as a whole-of-government initiative powered by AI.

In a media release on Sept 9, Enterprise Singapore said BizSG is intended to make it easier over time for businesses to interact with the Government, including by simplifying transactions such as licence applications and business filings.

Low said BizSG will make it simpler and faster for businesses to get the support they need by recommending relevant government services and grants.

“Our goal is for BizSG to become a trusted digital concierge for SMEs, freeing more time and energy for them to focus on business growth,” she added.

The portal was developed in consultation with trade associations, SME Centre advisers and n early 200 companies, while close to 700 businesses have used its beta version since October 2025.

The portal will include an AI-p owered grant reco mmender that suggests grants based on information about a company and its business needs. It can also give businesses an initial indication of their eligibility for various grants, based on government information such as shareholding and employment size.

From Sept 30, businesses can use the portal to explore grants includin g EDGE , which combines the Enterprise Development Grant, Market Readiness Assistance grant and Productivity Solutions Grant into one scheme.

EDGE covers more than 150 acti vities across eight business areas, including improving business efficiency, expanding into new markets and enhancing digitalisation capabilities. The full range of government grants will be progressively added to the portal in 2027.

Low also highlighted the growing use of AI among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), citing a Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey which found that 7 7 pe r cent of SMEs have adopted AI.

“We are determined to help you harness AI meaningfully,” she said. “Using AI, SMEs can move faster, do more with less, and punch above their weight.”

Over the past year, SME Centres have organised more tha n 40 A I capability workshops reaching nearly 2,000 SMEs. The workshops are being refreshed to cover areas including AI agents and agentic workflows.

The SME Centre Conference 2026, themed Vision To Action: AI Adoption For SMEs, was held at Singapore Expo. The conference brings together industry experts and SMEs to explore practical uses of AI and how businesses can translate the technology into growth strategies.

Other speakers at the conference included Association of Small and Medium Enterprises presid ent Ang Yuit, who urged SMEs to take a business-first approach to AI by starting with problems they need to solve rather than the technology itself.

Jon Sugihara, OpenAI’s APAC head of AI Success Engineering, spoke about helping businesses build the skills and confidence to apply AI to their work, while Joanna Li m, Microsoft ASEAN’s small and medium business lead, discussed turning AI adoption into business impact. Lenovo Singapore general manager Ni gel Lee foc used on moving SMEs from interest in AI to practical adoption.

The conference also featured business leaders and industry experts discussing AI adoption and its impact on businesses, including Joh nny Lam from The Canary Diamond Company and Micha el Goh from I PI Singapore, as well as Ye Yongfe ng from EY and Benjami n Ma f rom the NYP-Microsoft Centre for Applied AI.