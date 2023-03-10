STI down 1.2% after Wall St rout, in line with regional markets

SINGAPORE – It was bloodshed from one end of the region to the other on Friday after the financial woes of two minor American banks rocked global markets.

Wall Street was the first to feel the pain, with sizeable sell-offs overnight, followed by bourses closer to home.

Local shares took a hit, of course, with the Straits Times Index (STI) dropping 1.2 per cent or 37.08 points to 3,177.43 to end 1.7 per cent down for the week.

Gainers trailed after decliners 184 to 399 across the broader market on turnover of 1.4 billion shares worth $1.2 billion.

Only two of the 30 blue chips – Sembcorp Industries and Wilmar International – logged gains while 26 closed lower and two were flat.

Sembcorp Industries rose 0.5 per cent to $3.82 and Wilmar added 0.3 per cent to $3.94.

As on Wall Street, the banks took a noticeable hit: DBS Bank was down 0.93 per cent to $33.18; OCBC Bank retreated 1.4 per cent to $12.37; and UOB dived 2.15 per cent to $28.68.

Red ink flowed across the region as well, with the Nikkei down 1.67 per cent and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong off 3 per cent, although the Kospi in Seoul escaped relatively lightly, falling 1 per cent.

Australian shares had their worst day in six months, plunging 2.3 per cent on the back of big falls among the banks.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, thinks the contagion risk from smaller banks in the United States is remote. Still, “where there is smoke, there is generally some fire, as the higher rates volatility and a persistent yield-curve inversion are the most unfriendly combination”.

Investors on Friday were also wary about US non-farm payroll data due overnight. The release is likely to feature in the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decisions.

The US jobs market remains one of the most important pieces of the puzzle in the Fed’s policy, private bank LGT said on Friday, noting: “Indeed, low unemployment relative to the overall economic situation is creating additional inflationary pressure through rising wages.” THE BUSINESS TIMES