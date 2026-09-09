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Singapore-based activist fund seeks Samsung shareholder list in fight over S-1 Corp unit

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Activist investor Flashlight Capital Partners has requested the shareholder registers of five units of the powerful Samsung conglomerate.

Activist investor Flashlight Capital Partners has requested the shareholder registers of five units of the powerful Samsung conglomerate.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Singapore-based Flashlight Capital Partners seeks shareholder lists of five Samsung units holding 20.6% of S-1 Corporation to improve returns at the South Korean security firm.
  • Founder Sanghyun Lee offered to buy these shares for 906.6 billion won, highlighting a lack of synergy between Samsung’s affiliates and S-1.
  • Samsung and S-1 have not responded to the campaign, and S-1 shares dropped slightly after the offer announcement.

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SINGAPORE – Activist investor Flashlight Capital Partners has requested the shareholder registers of five units of the powerful Samsung conglomerate that hold a substantial stake in S-1 Corporation, stepping up a campaign to improve returns at the South Korean security company.

Sanghyun Lee, the founder and chief executive of Singapore-based Flashlight, is seeking to reach out to shareholders of five units of the chaebol (South Korean term for family-run conglomerates) that he characterised as exerting outsized influence over S-1, which has lagged the returns of the benchmark KOSPI over the past few years.

The five companies – Samsung SDI, Samsung Life Insurance, Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance, Samsung Securities and Samsung Card – collectively own 20.6 per cent of S-1 Corp’s shares, according to shareholder information on its website.

S-1’s biggest shareholder is Japan’s SECOM, with a 25.7 per cent stake, though Samsung Group usually appoints one of its executives as CEO.

S-1 also holds 11 per cent of its own stock as treasury shares, a practice that critics say allows management to exercise a defence against hostile takeovers.

“With access to the shareholder registers, we will be able to communicate directly with the shareholders of these five companies,” Lee said.

“These shareholders have a direct interest in ensuring that their boards properly evaluate our offer and make the decision that best serves shareholder interests,” he said in a press release.

“We intend to reach as many of them as possible.”

Samsung Group and its five affiliates did not respond to requests for comment while S-1 said it has “no position to state”.

“This matter concerns a proposal by one of our shareholders to purchase shares held by other shareholders,” a spokesperson for S-1 said.

In June, Flashlight launched a campaign to improve shareholder returns at S-1, revealing a US$40 million (S$50.58 million) stake, or about 2 per cent of its market capitalisation.

In August, Lee escalated the campaign, offering to buy all the S-1 shares held by the five units of Samsung Group for 906.6 billion won (S$856 million). He also said he has accumulated a small stake in each of the five Samsung units.

“There is no strategic rationale for Samsung’s lithium battery and financial-services affiliates to continue holding shares in a security-services company, given the absence of meaningful business synergies,” Lee added.

When Lee, a former Korea head at The Carlyle Group, submitted an all-cash offer of 116,000 won per share on Aug 27, it represented a 45.2 per cent premium over S-1‘s 79,900 won closing price a day earlier.

So far, he has made little headway in securing concessions from S-1 and Samsung Group. S-1‘s shares opened 0.4 per cent lower at 78,900 won as trading began in Seoul on Sept 9. REUTERS

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