Silbert, Winklevoss twins end crypto spat over bankrupt Genesis

NEW YORK – The squabble between crypto billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) Barry Silbert appears to be over, paving the way for a resolution of one of the industry’s biggest bankruptcies.

An emerging accord may end a months-long impasse that boiled over into a public spat and left 340,000 of the twins’ Gemini Trust customers in limbo.

DCG and creditors representing US$2 billion (S$2.65 billion) worth of claims against its bankrupt Genesis lending division, including Gemini, reached an agreement on a plan that includes DCG restructuring some US$1.7 billion of its debt and other obligations owed to Genesis.

DCG would also contribute equity interest in another unit, Genesis Global Trading, to the bankrupt lending arm.

Gemini – which partnered with Genesis on a high-yield product called Earn – will kick in up to US$100 million and distribute the value of certain collateral it previously received from Genesis to Earn customers.

“We’ve used our time extremely well over the last two weeks,” said Mr Sean O’Neil, a lawyer for the debtors, during a hearing on Monday at which the agreement was unveiled.

The deal still needs to be approved by the bankruptcy judge overseeing the case.

Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy in January, becoming the latest firm to succumb to the contagion caused by crypto exchange FTX’s collapse.

The lender had suspended withdrawals in November, soon after FTX went bankrupt, a move that resulted in Earn users being unable to access hundreds of millions of dollars worth of their crypto.

The ensuing standstill stoked an escalating spat. The Winklevoss twins alleged misrepresentations by Mr Silbert and called for his removal as chief executive.

On Monday, Mr Cameron Winklevoss struck a different tone, hailing an agreement that “provides a path for Earn users to recover their assets”.

For its part, DCG through a spokesman said it “actively engaged with Genesis and its creditors to reach a fair and equitable resolution. We are pleased to help Genesis reach this agreement with all the creditors that opted to participate in the process”.

The Earn program had offered investors the potential to generate as much as 8 per cent in interest on their digital coins through an arrangement under which it lent them out to Genesis.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said in mid-January that it was suing the two parties for breaking securities rules.

Genesis said in January that it was aiming for a relatively quick exit from bankruptcy court.