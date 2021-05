The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group posted a net loss of $4.27 billion for the year ended March 31 after "its toughest year in history' which saw most of its fleet grounded amid successive waves of Covid-19 infection and more virulent strains.

The SIA Group, which includes national carrier SIA, regional arm SilkAir and budget carrier Scoot, said yesterday that it would raise another $6.2 billion via the issue of the second tranche of its mandatory convertible bonds.