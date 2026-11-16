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SIA logs 3.5% rise in October passenger traffic; sees ‘healthy’ demand for semiconductor shipments

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SIA and its budget arm Scoot carried 3.7 million passengers during the month, up 4.5% from a year ago, the group said in a bourse filing.

SIA and its budget arm Scoot carried 3.7 million passengers during the month, up 4.5% from a year ago, the group said in a bourse filing.

ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Sharanya Pillai

  • SIA reported a 3.5% rise in October passenger traffic, with 3.7 million travellers and an 87.8% passenger load factor, showing resilient demand for air travel.
  • Scoot kept strong momentum, with a 91.6% load factor for its fourth straight month above 90%, while both airlines added new services to Madrid and Guiyang.
  • Cargo traffic rose 10.1% as demand stayed healthy, especially for semiconductor and cloud-computing shipments, lifting cargo load factor to 59.1% despite slightly lower capacity.

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SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines on Nov 16 reported a 3.5% rise in passenger traffic in October from the year-ago period amid “resilient” demand for air travel.

SIA and its budget arm Scoot carried 3.7 million passengers during the month, up 4.5% from a year ago, the group said in a bourse filing.

The group’s October passenger capacity concurrently rose 2.9%, while the passenger load factor (PLF) – the percentage of available seating capacity occupied by passengers – was up 0.5 percentage point at 87.8%.

SIA recorded a monthly PLF of 86.8%, thanks to “robust growth” across all regions, including East Asia, Europe and the South-west Pacific, where “traffic marginally trailed capacity increase”.

Scoot’s PLF stood at 91.6%, making October its fourth consecutive month with a PLF exceeding 90%.

Both airlines had launched new services during the month: SIA to Madrid in Spain, and Scoot to Guiyang in mainland China.

Cargo loads rose 10.1% in October, amid “healthy, broad-based demand across all verticals, particularly for semiconductor and cloud-computing shipments across the Pacific”, SIA said.

Cargo capacity for the month was lower by 0.4%, translating to a rise in cargo load factor of 5.6 percentage points to 59.1%.

The group’s passenger network as at end-October covers 138 destinations in 35 countries and territories; SIA serves 79 destinations, while Scoot serves 85 destinations.

The cargo network comprises 141 destinations in 36 countries and territories.

Shares of SIA rose 0.8% or six cents to close at $7.22 on Nov 16. THE BUSINESS TIMES

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