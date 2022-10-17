SIA likely to redeem convertible bonds sooner than expected: Citi

SIA has the option to redeem the MCBs any time before 2030, or the MCBs can be converted into ordinary shares upon maturity. PHOTO: ST FILE
Ven Sreenivasan
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Airlines (SIA) with a now much stronger balance sheet is likely to redeem soon all its outstanding mandatory convertible bonds, or MCBs, to limit share dilution, according to Citigroup Global Markets.

In a report issued on Monday, Citi suggested that an early redemption has been made possible by the faster-than-expected recovery in air travel, which has further boosted the airlines’ strong cash position and its positive cashflow. Adding to this is the likely delay in capital expenditure due to the setback in delivery dates for SIA’s Boeing 777X plane orders.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top