SIA, Garuda expand code-sharing to include S'pore-Jakarta flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Garuda Indonesia customers can now book flights on both airlines when travelling between Singapore and Jakarta, with an expanded code-share agreement between the two carriers, SIA said yesterday.

Each airline currently operates nine flights per day on the route.

The carriers started code-sharing in 2010 on flights between Singapore and Denpasar, Bali. The code-share was later extended to flights between Singapore and Surabaya in 2014.

SIA regional subsidiary SilkAir also code-shares on Garuda Indonesia-operated flights to both Denpasar and Surabaya. Garuda Indonesia code-shares on SilkAir-operated flights to 10 destinations on its Indonesia network.

Under the new agreement, SIA and Garuda Indonesia will operate a combined total of 175 weekly scheduled services between Singapore and Indonesia.

"We are delighted to be further expanding our agreement with Garuda Indonesia to include more codeshare flights," said Mr Tan Kai Ping, SIA's senior vice-president of marketing planning, adding that the partnership reflects the airline's continuous efforts to work with its partners to offer customers more seamless travel experiences.

"Indonesia is a very popular tourism and business destination and we are pleased to make the country more accessible to travellers from all around the world," he said.

Garuda Indonesia commercial director Pikri Ilham Kurniansyah, added that South-east Asia, particularly Singapore, is a very important market for the carrier.

"Garuda Indonesia's flights to Singapore have played an important role in improving economic ties as well as cultural exchanges between the two countries. Today, just as more than half a century ago, Singapore remains a partner in growth as well as an important market for Garuda Indonesia."