ST HeadSTart: Should I include short stints in my resume if I was laid off? | Investing in an economic slowdown

It helps to remember that not all layoffs are related to an employee's performance, says manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi in his latest askST Jobs column. There are situations where it might be useful to mention these work experiences — for example, if you acquired unique skills and knowledge in the process.
The tech sector has seen a spate of high-profile layoffs. But some companies in Singapore are holding steady to their tech hiring plans as they double down on key areas such as cyber security and artificial intelligence, and strive to keep up with customers' digital needs.
Meanwhile, a global economic slowdown seems to be on the horizon amid interest rate hikes to control surging inflation. What can investors do in a situation with high inflation and slow or no growth? Possible steps include keeping cash, which can be useful as "dry powder", and focusing on defensive sectors, writes associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
I was laid off soon after starting my new job. Should I include the short stint in my resume?
Employers who want loyalty must be prepared to offer the same in return
If employers do not live up to their end of the bargain, such as paying staff on time, they only have themselves to blame if fed-up workers decide to slack off or quit, showed a recent court ruling.
S'pore ranked second globally for best talent but lags behind in talent retention
The city-state took the 36th spot for retaining talent. Fewer than one in three workers here is satisfied or fully satisfied with his workplace experience, said an industry observer.
The tech industry has seen high-profile layoffs but firms are still hiring
Some tech employers say they are expanding headcount to ramp up their capabilities in key areas such as cyber security and meet customers' digital needs.
How does the Fed funds rate impact me?
Associate editor Ven Sreenivasan explains how the recent rate hikes affect you and suggests steps to better manage your money in the current climate.
Work Talk podcast: Are you in love with your boss?
Why are leaders natural magnets, and how do you draw the line before love? Senior correspondent Krist Boo tackles these questions and more in the latest episode of Work Talk.
How should I invest when a slowdown looms?
Investors can respond to an environment with high inflation and slow growth by taking steps like keeping cash as they plan their investments, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
The many shapes of a recession
A recession seems inevitable amid high inflation and rising interest rates. But it helps to know that not all downturns are the same, says the writer.
