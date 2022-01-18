Shining closer to home: This jewellery brand aims to be a local star after success overseas

J&CO Jewellery may not be a household name in Singapore just yet, but its handmade, personalised designs and dainty pieces have won over many customers in the United States, Canada and Europe. More than one million pieces have been sold in these markets.

Founder Jenny Kwang hopes to create a dazzle here and in the rest of Asia soon.

In 2014, she turned her passion for making jewellery into a viable business by selling her creations on US online marketplace Etsy.

“Once I realised how unnecessarily expensive jewellery can be, I felt that I could make a difference. I want people to be able to afford them, so ensuring that prices are reasonable while maintaining quality is key,” says Ms Kwang, 44.

From working solo at home, she moved on to launch J&CO Jewellery’s online flagship store in 2016. She now spearheads its creative vision and strategy, managing a team of 16 including artisans who make the items, as well as designers and photographers who execute the brand’s social media and campaigns.

J&CO Jewellery has grown so fast that this year it will move to a space in Tai Seng that is seven times larger than its present 2,150 sq ft premises in Ang Mo Kio.

Building credibility and loyalty

J&CO Jewellery specialises in demi-fine jewellery, a category that sits between fine and costume. The pieces are crafted with silver and gold, and incorporate precious and semi-precious stones. The cost of raw materials is relatively expensive, Ms Kwang says, but operating online has helped to keep expenses and prices down.

“Our absolute revenue growth was about 800 per cent from 2017 to 2020.”