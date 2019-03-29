Sheng Siong CEO lauded for growing company

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong's founder and chief executive Lim Hock Chee has been named businessman of the year.

Mr Lim, 57, clinched the coveted prize at the Singapore Business Awards, which noted his vision and business acumen in developing the company from a modest business into Singapore's third-largest supermarket chain, with a strong emphasis on customer service and choice.

The firm itself won the enterprise award in 2015.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who is also Second Minister for Finance, presented the award to Mr Lim at the gala dinner attended by 520 business leaders in The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Other awards were handed out as well, with OCBC Bank boss Samuel Tsien named outstanding chief executive for his efforts in expanding the bank's presence here and overseas.

His initiatives include acquiring Hong Kong's Wing Hang Bank, expanding OCBC's wealth management business, the digitalisation of banking services, and building a leading position in small and medium-sized enterprise banking.

The outstanding overseas executive award went to Shanghai-based Singaporean Jenny Lee.

Ms Lee, 46, is a well-known name in the international venture capital sector. She was honoured for driving GGV Capital's growth in China, with eight initial public offerings and numerous mergers and acquisitions to her name in the last eight years, including some of China's biggest global success stories like social media platform YY and cellphone maker Xiaomi.

Centurion Corporation bagged the enterprise award. It has diversified into the worker and student accommodation business and is now one of the largest operators in the sector, with assets here as well as across the region and in Britain and the United States.

"The four winners of this year's Singapore Business Awards (SBA) have all demonstrated amazing grit, persistence and flair in their respective businesses, and SBA 2019 has recognised the efforts and contributions to each of their industries," said Mr Wong Wei Kong, chairman of the SBA organising committee and editor of The Business Times, which organised the awards with logistics giant DHL Express Singapore.

DHL Express Singapore managing director Christopher Ong added: "Through the Singapore Business Awards, we hope to inspire the next generation of business leaders. Our winners have positively impacted those around them as well as our world at large by demonstrating resilience and innovative thinking. Their achievements will continue to shape Singapore's industries and economic development."



The winners in what was the 34th year of the awards were decided by a panel of judges drawn from the business sector, official agencies and academia.