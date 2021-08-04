Shares of UK supermart chain Morrisons hit a high ahead of bid battle

LONDON • Shares in British supermarket chain Morrisons hit almost eight-year highs on Monday on investor hopes that rebuffed US private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) will return with a higher offer to counter Fortress' in an US$8.8 billion (S$11.9 billion) bid battle.

At 272 pence per share, Morrisons' stock has risen well above the 252 pence recommended offer from SoftBank-owned Fortress, which is backed by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments.

CD&R has until next Monday to make a counter bid.

Investors are due to vote on the Fortress bid on Aug 16.

The battle for Britain's fourth-largest supermarket chain is the most high-profile looming takeover in the country amid a raft of bids and counter bids, reflecting private equity's appetite for British public limited companies and the cash-generating capabilities of well-run supermarkets.

CD&R sparked speculation that it would return with a higher offer for Morrisons when it did not exit the picture after the rejection of its earlier offer of 230 pence a share.

It will likely have to match Fortress' commitments to retain Morrisons' strategy and management, and could talk up the experience that its senior executives - including Mr Terry Leahy and Mr Vindi Banga - would bring to the table.

Mr Leahy, who became a senior adviser to CD&R in 2011, spent 32 years at Britain's biggest supermarket chain Tesco, including 14 as chief executive. Mr Banga, a partner at the US group, spent 33 years at food and drink supplier Unilever.

CD&R could also justify a higher price if it seeks an operational tie-up between the supermarket chain and the independent petrol station and convenience retail operator it owns, Motor Fuel Group.

Morrisons rival Asda was recently bought by entrepreneurs the Issa brothers and TDR Capital, which combined its petrol stations with a petrol business they owned.

So far, Morrisons is set on the offer from Fortress. It has described Fortress as a suitable owner for a business with over 110,000 staff and a deeply integrated supply chain that includes its own meat and fish processing sites.

But major Morrisons shareholders do not appear to agree, with Silchester and M&G indicating that the offer is too low.

Berstein analyst William Woods said in a note that any buyer making a higher bid would likely have to sell off assets, such as factories, warehouses or stores, to make a return.

"We struggle to see the returns of the current offer without significant asset sales," he said.

REUTERS