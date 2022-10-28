Shanghai lockdown scars US firms’ confidence in China, survey shows

SHANGHAI – A gruelling months-long Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year has shaken the confidence of American firms in China, which cite impending risks of shutdowns, travel curbs and supply chain disruptions for diverting investments.

Only 30 per cent of companies in a recent survey said they increased investment this year, down from 38 per cent in 2021, according to the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Shanghai’s annual China Business Report.

Almost 20 per cent said they cut investments this year in China, mostly for Covid-19-related reasons, while about a third of the 307 companies said that this year, they had already redirected investment planned for China elsewhere.

The survey results illustrate the increasingly difficult position that American companies find themselves in. Not only are tensions between their home country and China rising, but the predictability of doing business in China has also been shattered by its Covid-19-zero policy, which has also undermined economic growth and prospects for profits.

“Rigid Covid-19 measures have upended business performance expectations and optimism,” said Mr Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai.

Companies still see growth potential in the market, but “to restore business confidence, China should pivot to a more sensible approach to managing Covid-19 based on a reasonable balance between public health and the economy”, he said.

Only 55 per cent of respondents described themselves as optimistic about China’s five-year business outlook – a record low, falling below levels during the trade war and the beginning of the pandemic.

However, only 53 firms said they were considering moving operations out of the country within the next three years, with uncertainty about United States-China relations cited as the top reason, followed by Covid-19-related supply chain issues.

The report noted that large multinationals were more optimistic about their prospects in China than smaller firms and were continuing to invest in the country. This follows a similar pattern to European firms, with a recent study showing that nearly 80 per cent of European investment into China over the past three years came from just 10 firms.

China’s economy rebounded somewhat in the third quarter, but profits of foreign industrial firms fell 9.3 per cent in the first nine months of the year, according to separate data released this week.

The impact of Covid-19-zero policies on business confidence was “sobering”, but they were only partly to blame for the rising concern about companies’ prospects, according to AmCham Shanghai chairman Sean Stein.

“There has also been a lack of transparency in terms of government regulation and intellectual property protection, and that creates risks for their operations,” he said.

“China is becoming less competitive for foreign investment and firms, and unless that changes, foreign firms can and will go elsewhere.” BLOOMBERG