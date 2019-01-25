SGX's Q2 net profit jumps 9.2%

The thriving derivatives market helped bourse operator Singapore Exchange boost second-quarter earnings, it reported yesterday.

Net profit came in at $96.5 million for the three months to Dec 31, up 9.2 per cent on the $88.4 million recorded a year earlier.

Operating profit was $113.7 million, up 10.4 per cent, while expenses rose 8.3 per cent to $110.5 million, mainly due to higher staff costs and professional fees.

Revenue improved 9.3 per cent to $224.16 million.

Equities and fixed-income revenue fell 12 per cent to $85.6 million and accounted for 38 per cent of total turnover.

Derivatives revenue increased 35 per cent to $112.9 million, making up 50 per cent of total turnover. Revenue from market data and connectivity rose 6 per cent to $25.7 million.

Earnings per share for the quarter stood at nine cents compared with 8.2 cents a year earlier.

An interim dividend of 7.5 cents a share has been declared, compared with five cents a year ago.

Net profit rose nearly 5 per cent in the first half to $188 million on the back of a 5.7 per cent rise in revenue to $433 million.

SGX shares closed up 1.2 per cent at $7.50 yesterday.