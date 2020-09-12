SGX to delist Stratech, firm has to make exit offer

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has given notice that it will proceed to delist The Stratech Group, which is in liquidation, as it has not submitted a proposal to resume trading after more than three years.

Under listing rules, the company or its controlling shareholders must provide a reasonable exit offer to shareholders, Stratech's court-appointed liquidators from BDO Advisory said in a filing late on Thursday night.

The surveillance technology provider's controlling shareholders were the husband-and-wife team of executive chairman David Chew and executive director and chief corporate officer Leong Sook Ching.

According to Thursday's filing, Stratech has to inform SGX of its exit offer proposal as soon as practicable - within one month from the date of the bourse operator's letter to the company - and provide updates on SGXNet on the status of the proposal.

Trading in the mainboard-listed stock will remain suspended until the completion of the exit offer.

In SGX's notification of delisting, the bourse operator also noted that it had "provided ample opportunities for the liquidators to submit a resumption proposal based on representations that have been made by the liquidators in each instance".

BDO on Thursday said that despite its best endeavours, Stratech had not been able to submit any definitive resumption proposal.

