SGX daily average traded value dips in November

Share trading activity slid again last month but the volume of derivatives continued to grow, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) noted yesterday.

The daily average value of securities traded last month stood at $1.03 billion, down 3 per cent from October and 21 per cent lower than in November last year.

Total securities market turnover came to $21.6 billion over last month's 21 trading days, an 11 per cent decline over October and down 24 per cent from a year ago.

During the first 11 months of the year, market turnover of securities traded was $282.5 billion, a 3 per cent increase over last year. However, the cumulative volume of 415.9 billion shares was 19.1 per cent down from the first 11 months of last year.

Stock trading accounted for most of the traded value on the SGX, while daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) and structured warrants made up a smaller portion.

Market turnover of exchange-traded funds was $146 million last month, down 40 per cent from October and 36 per cent lower than in November last year.

Market turnover of structured warrants and DLCs was $2.02 billion last month, 11 per cent higher than in October and 6 per cent more than a year ago.

The total market capitalisation of the SGX stood at $949.1 billion as of Nov 30. The 112 new bond listings raised $68.8 billion last month. Total derivatives volume was 19.6 million, down 11 per cent from October but up 9 per cent year on year.