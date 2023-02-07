SGeBiz raises first round of funds after surviving tough environment on own steam for more than 8 years

SINGAPORE - For three years, Mr Edmund Nathan, who set up B2B (business-to-business) procurement platform provider Singapore E-Business (SGeBiz) in 2014, did not take any pay but ploughed whatever profits earned back into the company.
He survived on personal savings and started drawing a salary only in 2017.
Though the firm’s platforms were profitable, Mr Nathan was conservative in his business approach. He preferred to take calculated risks instead of burning through funds to fuel growth.
He started speaking to venture capitals (VCs) only in 2018, and in his first fund-raising pitch, he was turned away for his “lack of ambition”.
But Mr Nathan is finally seeing the fruits of his labour.
Last week, SGeBiz announced that it has secured its first funding round with Origin Capital Management as the lead investor.
Mr Nathan aims to raise US$10 million (S$13.2 million) via a rolling close and welcomes more investors, lenders and strategic partners to join its journey.
A rolling close allows start-ups to raise capital over a period of time instead of all at once. After an initial investment closes, additional investors can invest in the same round with the same terms within a certain time.
Fund raising has been challenging in the tough macroeconomic environment, where there have been significant valuation corrections for both global and South-east Asian publicly listed tech companies, such as ride hailing and food delivery platform Grab and Indonesia’s tech conglomerate GoTo, said Mr David Yin, a partner at global investment firm GSR Ventures.
Mr Yin, who focuses on investments in early-stage global firms and South-east Asian companies, said: “Gone are the days when start-ups with unproven business models are getting multiple term sheets from investors who are frantically chasing the next ‘hot deal’ without spending much time on due diligence or valuation analysis.
“Investors today know that they can no longer count on... investors coming in a few months later to double the valuation.”
The company must have solid business fundamentals and a healthy cash runway, and be able to survive the next one or two years without additional capital injection, he added.
For SGeBiz, operating as a boot-strapped business for over eight years means having to conscientiously juggle revenue and operating expenses to maintain a steady cashflow.
“There are many things that we want to do but were unable to do so. With funding, we’ll be able to move to a new stage of growth,” Mr Nathan noted.
SGeBiz is based in Singapore and has offices in Malaysia, Thailand and India. The fresh funds will help the company deepen its expansion in Malaysia and Thailand, as well as enter new markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines.
SGeBiz’s main solutions are EzyProcure and EzyPayment.
EzyProcure is a cloud-based platform that automates the ordering, invoice reconciliation and payment processes for food and beverage businesses and their suppliers. It can also provide electronic documentation, and convert photos of paper invoices into digital versions.
EzyProcure can be bundled with EzyPayment, an e-payment solution that can extend interest-free credit for up to 60 days and solve collection and reconciliation challenges.
Mr Nathan also hopes to use the Series A funding to enhance the company’s technology and add new features, including cross-border payments, QR-code-based payments and same-day payments on EzyPayment.
He also hopes to grow his team and build partnerships with lenders and insurers to provide customers with new cash-flow management options. The firm has a headcount of 27 employees, of whom 18 are based in Singapore.
Initially, getting businesses on board its platform was an uphill task, as many traditional restaurant owners and suppliers were unwilling to adopt digital processes.
However, the Covid-19 pandemic has helped SGeBiz gain traction as people cut down on physical interactions.
Top-line revenue numbers have more than doubled from the 2020 to 2022 financial years, and procurement transaction value has almost tripled to more than $100 million in FY2022.
Mr Nathan said: “Back in 2014, people were so used to the traditional way of ordering and receiving goods that when you talk about digitalisation and the streamlining of work processes with digital technologies, many people were not receptive.”
But when the pandemic hit, small and medium-sized enterprises started realising that digitisation was not an option but a must-have, he added.