SGeBiz raises first round of funds after surviving tough environment on own steam for more than 8 years

SINGAPORE - For three years, Mr Edmund Nathan, who set up B2B (business-to-business) procurement platform provider Singapore E-Business (SGeBiz) in 2014, did not take any pay but ploughed whatever profits earned back into the company.

He survived on personal savings and started drawing a salary only in 2017.

Though the firm’s platforms were profitable, Mr Nathan was conservative in his business approach. He preferred to take calculated risks instead of burning through funds to fuel growth.

He started speaking to venture capitals (VCs) only in 2018, and in his first fund-raising pitch, he was turned away for his “lack of ambition”.

But Mr Nathan is finally seeing the fruits of his labour.

Last week, SGeBiz announced that it has secured its first funding round with Origin Capital Management as the lead investor.

Mr Nathan aims to raise US$10 million (S$13.2 million) via a rolling close and welcomes more investors, lenders and strategic partners to join its journey.

A rolling close allows start-ups to raise capital over a period of time instead of all at once. After an initial investment closes, additional investors can invest in the same round with the same terms within a certain time.

Fund raising has been challenging in the tough macroeconomic environment, where there have been significant valuation corrections for both global and South-east Asian publicly listed tech companies, such as ride hailing and food delivery platform Grab and Indonesia’s tech conglomerate GoTo, said Mr David Yin, a partner at global investment firm GSR Ventures.

Mr Yin, who focuses on investments in early-stage global firms and South-east Asian companies, said: “Gone are the days when start-ups with unproven business models are getting multiple term sheets from investors who are frantically chasing the next ‘hot deal’ without spending much time on due diligence or valuation analysis.

“Investors today know that they can no longer count on... investors coming in a few months later to double the valuation.”

The company must have solid business fundamentals and a healthy cash runway, and be able to survive the next one or two years without additional capital injection, he added.

For SGeBiz, operating as a boot-strapped business for over eight years means having to conscientiously juggle revenue and operating expenses to maintain a steady cashflow.

“There are many things that we want to do but were unable to do so. With funding, we’ll be able to move to a new stage of growth,” Mr Nathan noted.

SGeBiz is based in Singapore and has offices in Malaysia, Thailand and India. The fresh funds will help the company deepen its expansion in Malaysia and Thailand, as well as enter new markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines.