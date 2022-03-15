SG Extra Podcast: Ukraine war's impact on inflation in Singapore

In this week's episode, they analyse January’s core inflation that rose to 2.4 per cent year on year, the highest since September 2012, driven by price increases for food, electricity and gas.

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict triggering a surge in commodity and petrol costs worldwide, how will these developments affect people in Singapore?

Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3

Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang

