SG Extra Podcast: Ukraine war's impact on inflation in Singapore

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses Singapore's latest news and announcements in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' Zakir Hussain, Singapore editor at The Straits Times, speaks with Money FM 89.3's Timothy Goh.
In this week's episode, they analyse January’s core inflation that rose to 2.4 per cent year on year, the highest since September 2012, driven by price increases for food, electricity and gas.
With the Russia-Ukraine conflict triggering a surge in commodity and petrol costs worldwide, how will these developments affect people in Singapore?
Produced by: Zakir Hussain (zakirh@sph.com.sg) & Money FM 89.3
Edited by: Money FM 89.3’s Nadiah Koh and ST’s Paxton Pang
Follow SG Extra Podcast episodes every Tuesday on our ST Podcasts channel:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWVR
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Websites: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Zakir Hussain's articles: https://str.sg/we4e
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!