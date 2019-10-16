Sept home sales soar as developers rev up launches

The end of the Hungry Ghost month proved something of a starting gun for home seekers, who flooded back into the market to send September sales of new private homes through the roof.

Sales hit 1,270, up 13 per cent from August and a striking 36 per cent higher than the same month last year. It was, in fact, the best September sales performance in seven years, thanks largely to five bumper launches, especially Avenue South Residence in the city fringe, which lured buyers in their droves.

Avenue South Residence in Silat Avenue led the way with 361 units sold, a testament to the drawing power of the future Greater Southern Waterfront development announced in August.

