Sembmarine upgraded, shares rise on heavy volume after improved merger terms

SINGAPORE - Analysts and investors appear to be taking a sanguine view of Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) following improved merger terms announced by the company and Keppel Corp on Thursday.

Sembmarine shares gained 0.3 cent, or 2.5 per cent, to 12.5 cents as at midday on Friday. The stock was the morning’s most heavily traded by volume, with 289.13 million shares changing hands.

CGS-CIMB Research analysts Lim Siew Khee and Izabella Tan upgraded the stock with a target price of 19 cents, based on 1.6 times price-to-book value or average trading band from 2016 to the present.

“Our upgrade is premised upon deal certainty to acquire Keppel Offshore & Marine’s (O&M) and a stronger order book of $18 billion for the enlarged entity,” they wrote.

They cited key upside catalysts as stronger order momentum and consistent earnings improvement, while key risks were severe cost overrun derailing profitability.

UOB Kay Hian maintaind its buy on Sembmarine, with a target of 15.6 cents..

“With these new merger terms in place, and on the back of $6.9 billion of new orders in 2022, we believe that the company is well-placed to return to profitability in 2023,” wrote analyst Adrian Tan.

On Thursday evening, Sembmarine and Keppel unveiled a more simplified transaction structure where Sembcorp would outright acquire Keppel O&M. Analysts noted that this would reduce consent and approval requirements and could reduce the completion time by up to two months.

Following the merger, which will be voted upon by Sembmarine shareholders some time later next month at an extraordinary general meeting, the company will continue to be listed on the Singapore Exchange. Under terms of the merger, Sembmarine will issue new shares to Keppel.

The key change – which appears to be a reaction to critics – is the improved equity value exchange ratio of 46:54 (Sembmarine:Keppel O&M), versus 44:56 earlier. This translates to an 8 per cent, or $378 million, reduction to $4.5 billion in the purchase price of Keppel O&M.

The enlarged Sembmarine will have a much bigger order book, the revenues will more than double, while its gearing will reduce. Temasek will retain a 35.5 per cent stake.

“Assuming valuations increased to 1.5 x NTA (net tangible sssets), the market cap for the enlarged Sembcorp Marine will be around $7 billion,” wrote Smart Karma’s Brian Freitas. “The combined entity is estimated to have 68.24 billion shares in issue and an investability weight of around 62 per cent (after accounting for 5 per cent of the Sembmarine shares that will be held in the segregated account).”

Mr Freitas said that with a higher market cap and investable market cap, the enlarged Sembmarine should safely remain in the FTSE All-World Index.