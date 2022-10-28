Sembmarine shareholders should accept revised merger terms

SINGAPORE – Criticism over their merger deal has prompted Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) and Keppel Corp to revise the buyout agreement.
Instead of a one-for-one share exchange between Sembmarine and the combined entity, Sembmarine will now directly buy all of Keppel Offshore & Marine’s (O&M) stake from Keppel Corp for $4.5 billion, excluding legacy rigs and associated receivables.
This revised deal is $378 million lower than the one-for-one share exchange option previously unveiled, which valued Keppel O&M at $4.87 billion.
One of the key revisions addresses a major sticking point for some Sembmarine shareholders.
This centred on how the Sembmarine-Keppel enterprise value of 50:50 in the new combined entity becomes a 44:56 equity exchange ratio after taking into account the differing capital structures and debt levels of both firms.
Under the revised terms, the equity exchange ratio now becomes 46:54. In short, Sembmarine shareholders will have a slightly larger 46 per cent in the combined entity, compared with 44 per cent under the previous arrangement.
Keppel will have its stake reduced to 54 per cent.
The new terms will now require only majority backing by Keppel and Sembmarine shareholders; court approval will no longer be required. The transfer of the listing status from Sembmarine to the combined entity will also no longer be needed.
Will the critics be assuaged?
It’s hard to tell, but here are some hard truths.
Keppel O&M has secured more orders and has been more profitable than Sembmarine over the past eight years.
Conversely, Sembmarine’s investments in new-build yards have resulted in a higher cost base while not translating into more wins.
Yard quality, size and location can be a competitive advantage for O&M companies.
Keppel O&M has a largely depreciated yard base, while Sembmarine has invested in new-build yards in Singapore and Brazil.
Despite similar yard footprints, Keppel O&M’s order book at $11.8 billion was significantly larger than Sembmarine’s at $6.8 billion as at Oct 5.
Also, the restructured Keppel O&M excludes legacy rigs and associated receivables as well as certain other assets, so it will have significantly less debt compared with more than $3.1 billion of gross debt for Sembmarine.
Keppel O&M’s debt, by contrast, is just $200 million.
It must also be borne in mind that Sembmarine’s gearing is unsustainable, with close to 30 per cent of debt maturing in less than a year.
Despite the current uptick in the rig market, the longer-term outlook for many rig operators and customers remains challenging and uncertain. A global recession is looming, and the International Monetary Fund recently cut its global growth forecast for 2023 from 2.9 per cent to 2.7 per cent.
Geopolitical uncertainties are increasing as the war in Ukraine escalates in the Kherson region. Meanwhile, interest rates and inflation continue climbing unabated.
As a stand-alone company, it will be more challenging for Sembmarine to compete against global well-resourced players from South Korea, China and elsewhere.
The critical issue for shareholders to consider is this: Should the macroeconomic and business operating environment deteriorate, will Sembmarine be in a position to fulfil its $3.1 billion debt obligation?
Are shareholders willing to support the company if it is forced to call for another fund raising as a stand-alone company? Will Singapore’s Temasek still provide the backstop support for Sembmarine after having coughed up $1.1 billion in two fund-raising rounds in the past two years?
A merged entity will be a formidable, world-class O&M player capable of competing effectively on the global market, which is estimated to grow to US$260 billion (S$366.7 billion) by 2030.
Here’s the bottom line: It is easy to nitpick the details and criticise aspects of the deal. But merger deals are always a result of calculated compromises. No one gets everything, especially if you are a company with huge debt and a significant amount of underutilised assets.
If this merger does not happen, shareholders will be forced to carry the baby.
Will they? Can they?
Sembmarine shareholders have some serious thinking to do as the date to vote on the merger closes in.