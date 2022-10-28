Sembmarine shareholders should accept revised merger terms

SINGAPORE – Criticism over their merger deal has prompted Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) and Keppel Corp to revise the buyout agreement.

Instead of a one-for-one share exchange between Sembmarine and the combined entity, Sembmarine will now directly buy all of Keppel Offshore & Marine’s (O&M) stake from Keppel Corp for $4.5 billion, excluding legacy rigs and associated receivables.

This revised deal is $378 million lower than the one-for-one share exchange option previously unveiled, which valued Keppel O&M at $4.87 billion.

One of the key revisions addresses a major sticking point for some Sembmarine shareholders.

This centred on how the Sembmarine-Keppel enterprise value of 50:50 in the new combined entity becomes a 44:56 equity exchange ratio after taking into account the differing capital structures and debt levels of both firms.

Under the revised terms, the equity exchange ratio now becomes 46:54. In short, Sembmarine shareholders will have a slightly larger 46 per cent in the combined entity, compared with 44 per cent under the previous arrangement.

Keppel will have its stake reduced to 54 per cent.

The new terms will now require only majority backing by Keppel and Sembmarine shareholders; court approval will no longer be required. The transfer of the listing status from Sembmarine to the combined entity will also no longer be needed.

Will the critics be assuaged?

It’s hard to tell, but here are some hard truths.

Keppel O&M has secured more orders and has been more profitable than Sembmarine over the past eight years.

Conversely, Sembmarine’s investments in new-build yards have resulted in a higher cost base while not translating into more wins.

Yard quality, size and location can be a competitive advantage for O&M companies.