Sembcorp Marine shareholders should accept revised merger terms

SINGAPORE – Criticism over their merger deal has prompted Sembcorp Marine (SCM) and Keppel Corp to revise the buyout agreement.
Instead of a one-for-one share exchange between SCM and the combined entity, SCM will now directly buy all of Keppel Offshore & Marine’s stake from Keppel Corp for $4.5 billion, excluding legacy rigs and associated receivables.
This revised deal is $378 million lower than the one-for-one share exchange option previously unveiled, which valued Keppel O&M at $4.87 billion.
One of the key revisions addresses a major sticking point for some SCM shareholders.
This centred on how the SCM:Keppel enterprise value of 50:50 in the new combined entity becomes a 44:56 equity exchange ratio after taking into account the differing capital structures and debt levels of both firms.
Under the revised terms, the equity exchange ratio now becomes 46:54. In short, SCM shareholders will have a slightly larger 46 per cent in the combined entity, compared with 44 per cent under the previous arrangement.
Keppel will have its stake reduced to 54 per cent.
The new terms would now only require majority backing by Keppel and SCM shareholders; court approval will no longer be required. The transfer of the listing status from SCM to the combined entity will also no longer be needed.
Will the critics be assuaged?
It’s hard to tell but here are some hard truths.
Keppel O&M has secured more orders and has been more profitable than SCM over the past eight years.
Conversely, SCM’s investments in new-build yards have resulted in a higher cost base while not translating into more wins.
Yard quality, size and location can be a competitive advantage for O&M companies.
Keppel O&M has a largely depreciated yard base, while SCM has invested in new-build yards in Singapore and Brazil.
Despite similar yard footprints, Keppel O&M’s orderbook at $11.8 billion was significantly larger than SCM’s at $6.8 billion as at Oct 5.
Also, the restructured Keppel O&M excludes legacy rigs and associated receivables as well as certain other assets so it will have significantly less debt compared with over $3.1 billion of gross debt for SCM.
Keppel O&M’s debt, by contrast, is just $200 million.
It must also be borne in mind that SCM’s gearing is unsustainable, with close to 30 per cent of debt maturing in less than a year.
Despite the current uptick in the rig market, the longer-term outlook for many rig operators and customers remains challenging and uncertain. A global recession is looming, and the International Monetary Fund recently cut its global growth forecast for 2023 from 2.9 per cent to 2.7 per cent.
Geopolitical uncertainties are increasing as the war in Ukraine escalates in the Kherson region. Meanwhile, interest rates and inflation continue climbing unabated.
As a standalone company, it will be more challenging for SCM to compete against global well-resourced players from South Korea, China and elsewhere.
The critical issue for shareholders to consider is this: Should the macroeconomic and business operating environment deteriorate, will SCM be in a position to fulfil its $3.1 billion debt obligation?
Are shareholders willing to support the company if it is forced to call for another fund-raising as a standalone company? Will Temasek Holdings still provide the backstop support for SCM after having coughed up $1.1 billion in two fund raisings in the past two years?
A merged entity will be a formidable, world-class offshore and marine layer capable of competing effectively on the global market, which is estimated to grow to US$260 billion by 2030.
Here’s the bottom-line: It is easy to nitpick the details and criticize aspects of the deal. But merger deals are always a result of calculated compromises. No one gets everything, especially if you are a company with huge debt and significant amount of under-utilised assets.
If this merger does not happen, shareholders will be forced to carry the baby.
Will they? Can they?
SCM shareholders have some serious thinking to do as the date to vote on the merger closes in.