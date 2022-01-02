Will March 2022 be a repetition of March 2020?
Fear of that "Groundhog Day moment" was the single biggest factor injecting volatility into the financial markets in the final days of 2021.
Will March 2022 be a repetition of March 2020?
Fear of that "Groundhog Day moment" was the single biggest factor injecting volatility into the financial markets in the final days of 2021.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 02, 2022, with the headline Seizing investing opportunities in 2022. Subscribe