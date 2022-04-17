Q Seeking opportunity amid volatility

This is an oft-discussed issue that boils down to a lower volatility versus higher returns debate. What makes this a more interesting proposition now is that the Hong Kong market is trading at lows due to its large proportion of Chinese stocks while the Singapore market has been pretty much on a roll, thus turning the traditional debate on its head.

The Singapore market is usually viewed as being less risky than the Hong Kong one. Retirees value the regular and stable stream of income provided by the large number of real estate investment trusts (Reits) listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).