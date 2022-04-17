In The Money

Q Seeking opportunity amid volatility

In this fortnightly series, ST addresses readers' queries on investing issues. This week, we look at the Hong Kong stock market.
I am slowly exiting the Singapore stock market as there is little action. I am interested in the
​​​​​​​Hong Kong stock market, but the shares there are volatile. What are your views?

Associate Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

This is an oft-discussed issue that boils down to a lower volatility versus higher returns debate. What makes this a more interesting proposition now is that the Hong Kong market is trading at lows due to its large proportion of Chinese stocks while the Singapore market has been pretty much on a roll, thus turning the traditional debate on its head.

The Singapore market is usually viewed as being less risky than the Hong Kong one. Retirees value the regular and stable stream of income provided by the large number of real estate investment trusts (Reits) listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 17, 2022, with the headline Q Seeking opportunity amid volatility. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top