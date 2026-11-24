Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Seatrium to lay off 2% of Singapore workforce in first restructuring exercise since merger

The layoffs are part of a broader effort to streamline Seatrium’s global operations following a consolidation of its yards and subsidiaries.

SINGAPORE - Seatrium will reduce about 2% of its workforce in the Republic as part of a broader effort to streamline its global operations following a consolidation of its yards and subsidiaries.

The Singapore-listed offshore, marine and energy specialist company announced the layoffs in a statement on Nov 24.

As of August 2025, the company employed about 12,000 staff in Singapore and about 24,000 employees across the world.

The company has consolidated its network of yards from 15 facilities in 2023 to 11 currently. Its facility in Admiralty has been scaled down and will be returned to the Singapore Government as planned in 2028, the firm said.

Seatrium said that prior to the retrenchments, it had reviewed redeployment opportunities, workforce upskilling initiatives and other measures to optimise its workforce where feasible.

But “with the rapid pace of changes in its operating environment and the streamlining of its footprint, some roles are no longer aligned with the Group’s operating model and organisational structure,” it said.

The company said that its newly-formed house union, the Seatrium Employees Union, was notified in advance of the exercise and had worked to ensure that affected employees were treated fairly with retrenchment packages in line with tripartite guidelines.